PM Modi examines medical oxygen supply in country as Covid-19 cases rise





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a comprehensive review meeting to ensure an adequate supply of medical-grade oxygen in the country amid an increase in daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Bureau said on Friday. of the Prime Minister (PMO) in a press release. Read also | Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to meet with CMs of states reporting Covid-19 outbreak Contributions from ministries such as health, DPIIT (department for the promotion of industry and internal trade), steel, road transport, etc. were also shared with the PM. The PM stressed the importance of ensuring synergy between ministries and state governments, the statement said. PM Modi also took a detailed look at the current situation of oxygen supply and expected use in the next 15 days in 12 high load states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan). An overview of the district level situation in these states was presented to the PM, he added. The statement also said Prime Minister Modi was informed that the central government and the states were in regular contact, adding that he had also received a briefing on the country’s production capacity to meet the growing demand for medical oxygen. . PM suggested increasing oxygen production based on the capacity of each plant. It has been discussed that excess stocks of oxygen supply at steel mills are being offered for medical purposes, according to the PMO statement. Read also | India’s cumulative vaccine coverage against Covid-19 exceeds 117.2 million doses Prime Minister Modi urged officials to ensure the free movement and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country. The government, the statement said, exempted all interstate movements of oxygen tankers from permit registration in order to facilitate vehicle movement. The government allows the use of industrial cylinders for medical oxygen after proper purging. Likewise, nitrogen and argon tankers will automatically be allowed to be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers, he added. During the review, PM Modi was also briefed on efforts to import medical oxygen. On Thursday, the ministers of the Empowered2 Group (EG2) chaired a meeting and made several key decisions, including the installation of oxygen plants, sanctioned by the PM-Cares fund, in 100 hospitals in remote areas. Read also | Oxygen plants under PM-Cares to be installed in hospitals as Covid cases increase Over the past two days, India has seen a record number of new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 200,000 mark every day. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday morning that 217,353 cases of Covid-10 had been detected in the past 24 hours, the highest increase in the country in a single day, bringing the number of infections to 14,291,917. There were also 1,185 related deaths, bringing the death toll to 173,123.

