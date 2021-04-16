Unlinked video shared during recent protest in Pakistan by Islamist TLP party





A video of thousands of protesters gathered in public and chanting slogans was shared on social media with the claim that it shows Pakistani citizens protesting against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani military. Many users tweeted that there was a “war situation” in Pakistan with the hashtag #CivilWarinPakistan.

War situation in Pakistan.

The situation is getting out of hand in Pak as Lakhs of protesters have rallied against the Imran Khan government and the Pakistani army. # CivilWarinPakistan @ tilakdevasher1 @ KanchanGupta @ kakar_harsha @ gauravcsawantpic.twitter.com / b5HAAsySOD

Mujaid Alam Bakarwal (@alam_mujaid) April 14, 2021

The Islamist Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party has protested in the country for the past three days, killing seven and injuring 350 police officers. “The TLP launched the nationwide demonstration on Monday after the arrest of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi before the April 20 deadline that the Islamists had given to the Imran Khan government demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador for publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, ”reported PTI. The protest was sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for displaying caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad after a high school teacher was beheaded for showing them in class.

ANI used a still image from the video while reporting on the arrest of Saad Hussain Rizvi. The outlet wrote “Pakistan War Situation” in its title.

Twitter user @saffronhindoo also claimed that the video shows recent protests. His tweet drew 50,000 views.

#BREAKING: Situation out of control in Pak as Lakhs of protesters rally against Pak government and army. # CivilWarInPakistanpic.twitter.com / LNDH7N3PE2

Hindu saffron! (@saffronhindoo) April 14, 2021

Likewise, @idnani_nandini wrote “this is just the trailer” with the hashtag #CivilWarinPakistan. This video has been viewed over 20,000 times.

Naya Pakistan bus naam hi kafi hai @ImranKhanPTI When you eat drink think terrorism 24 7 not about citizens it has to happen Yeh to bus trailor hai # CivilWarinPakistanpic.twitter.com / Ppgxu9mv3G

Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) April 14, 2021

Propaganda outlet The Tatva posted the video on their Instagram account and wrote: “Deadly anti-French protests, riots escalated in Pakistan.” It was uploaded on April 14 and has since recorded over 50,000 views.

Facebook page ‘Hindu Cafe’ posted a still image of The Tatva’s post on social media.

Checking the facts

Our research led us to a tweet from Twitter user @ sa_di12. The user posted the video in question on January 3.

# NoProphetAfterMuhammadpic.twitter.com / CmIphvXSuD

(@ sa_di12) January 3, 2021

According to this tweet, the video shows a mass rally during Khadim Hussain Rizvi chehlum. “Chehlum” is a religious practice in Islam that takes place forty days after a person’s death. Rizvi was the founder of TLP.

He passed away on November 19, 2020, at the age of 54. A report from the Pakistan-based hashtag # 3Jan_KHR_Chehlum established that Rizvi’s chehlum took place on January 3. According to Dawn, people attended Rizvi’s chehlum near Yateem Khana Chowk on Multan Road, Lahore.

Searching through tweets that used # 3Jan_KHR_Chehlum, we discovered that the viral video was tweeted by Twitter user @ umeralvi009 on January 3. Other users who posted the viral video include @Gillani_TLP and @ TLP_5.

# 3Jan_KHR_Chehlum #___ pic.twitter.com/q2cyLDqI5t

Umer Alvi (@ umeralvi009) January 3, 2021

We also found a January 4 tweet from @RealTLPMarkaz that uploaded multiple images of a huge rally under an overhead subway track, the same one seen in the viral video. This account has been suspended by Twitter. However, several users have reposted these images on social media, including @ ramzanchand201.

YouTube channel Sabi Rabi Vlogs posted a drone view of Rizvi’s chehlum where the same chants raised in the viral video can be heard.

Several media reported the recent clash between the TLP and the Pakistani authorities. Pakistan-based Dekhty Raho TV’s April 14 bulletin states that attendance at recent protests does not compare to attending Rizvi’s funeral procession.

On April 16, AFP reported that “the Pakistani government is ordering the telecommunications agency to temporarily shut down social media and instant messaging platforms – such as Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube and Telegram – after days of violent demonstrations against France. ”

#UPDATE Pakistani government orders telecommunications agency to temporarily shut down social media and instant messaging platforms – such as Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube and Telegram – after days of violent protests against France

Police guard the French Embassy in Islamabad pic.twitter.com/SAwROX4qMH

AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 16, 2021

A January video is falsely linked to the recent clash between Islamist group TLP and Pakistani authorities.

