Prime Minister Imran Khan denounces ‘organized violence’ by religious party, praises police





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the launching ceremony of PMC Online in Islamabad on April 15, 2021. APP / File

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to the police force on Friday for braving violent protests across the country which saw four police officers martyred and more than 600 injured.

Clashes erupted in Pakistan days ago as protests were organized by a banned religious party in various cities across the country.

“I would like to pay special tribute to our police forces for their heroic stand against organized violence intended to sow chaos and blackmail the government,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Saying that the entire nation was indebted to these heroes, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government would take care of the families of the martyrs.

Government bans TLP after protests turn violent in various cities in Pakistan

The prime minister’s tweet comes a day after the Home Office officially banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Four police officers were martyred and more than 600 were injured in clashes across the country when members of the banned organization staged protests across the country.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the decision was taken at the request of the government of the Punjab.

“We are sending a summary to the federal cabinet to impose a ban on TLP,” Rasheed said in Islamabad, as protests took place in various cities across the country.

Speaking about the TLP negotiations, Rasheed said the government wanted to table a resolution in the National Assembly and wanted to form a consensus on the banned company’s demands, but they (TLP) insisted on marching to the Faizabad interchange.

“Our efforts to convince them have failed. Regarding the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat issue, I am ready to give my life,” the minister said.

He said disbelievers snatched a gun from a policeman and used it to shoot other people during one of the protests.

