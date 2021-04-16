50 Million People Allowed To Superspreader Festival So Modi Can Get Hindu Vote

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

In an apparent effort to secure votes for his party in India’s upcoming national elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed at least 50 million Hindus to travel to the Ganga River for a holy bath in a religious holiday that turned into an unprecedented COVID-19. super-spreader event.

The Kumbh Mela, or the pitcher festival, is a mega Hindu gathering that takes place every 12 years along one of the four riverside pilgrimage sites, where millions of people bathe in the Ganges, also known as the name of Ganges, hoping to wash away their past sins. and obtain salvation from the cycle of life and death. The month-long festival has been linked to at least 2,000 coronavirus infections to date.

The celebration involves ascetics draped in marigold flowers and wearing tridents, the main symbol of Hinduism, hordes of worshipers covered in ash on the banks of the river. Crowded together, festival-goers sing, dance and kiss after diving into the water.

Despite the obvious public health risks, Modi allowed the festivities to continue uninterrupted. Seeming more concerned with improving his party’s chances in the election, the prime minister even promoted potential mass-market events. As five Indian states went to the polls until April, his de facto deputy, India’s interior minister, jumped from location to location, speaking to thousands of people during the electoral rallies and leading major tournaments.

Meanwhile, patients across the country are lying outside hospitals and breathless before dying unattended. This month India’s largest crematoriums ran out of firewood as land space was insufficient in cemeteries. As of Wednesday alone, 200,000 Indians have tested positive for the coronavirus. Adding to that, India, long celebrated as the world’s pharmacy, is running out of vaccines for its own people. Several states have complained of a stockout while the country’s leading vaccine makers, Covishield and Covaxin, have denounced a lack of resources.

Experts fear the current infection rate triggered by the festival is just the tip of the iceberg. Once the festival is over, millions of people will return to different parts of the country, where they are at risk of infecting others.