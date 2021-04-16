Hunter Biden on Burisma, Donald Trump Jr. and Cooking Crack





On a special edition of The New Abnormal, the President’s Son opens up to Molly Jong-Fast pretty much well, pretty much a lot. Why the Trumps continue to pursue him so harshly. Why his wife doesn’t leave him a laptop. How easy it is to cook crack. How difficult it is to live in fear of relapse.

But Hunter Biden also gave hard-to-swallow responses to emails he exchanged with bigwigs of energy companies in China and Ukrainian responses that could come back to haunt him. It’s all part of an absolutely captivating episode that you absolutely must hear.

Jong-Fast asks Biden when he realized the former president and his son were obsessed with him. It was just when I started to get sober and clean … It was only then that I realized the level of their obsession because long enough to look up from the drink or the drug that I was looking for at the moment. And it seemed like every word that came out of the president’s mouth was some sort of humiliating or just plain horrible insult to me, he replies.

Do you think they did it because they wanted you to kill yourself? Jong-Fast answers.

As a recovering person, one of the things I’ve really tried to figure out is that the world doesn’t revolve around me, Biden says.

I mean, usually it doesn’t. But on that, I think so, said Jong-Fast.

I don’t think they necessarily thought they would convince anyone not to vote for my dad because I’m addicted. I think there are way, way too many people, I mean, everyone I know knows someone they love who is addicted, Biden says. I think they thought they could distract my dad enough that he couldn’t focus on the campaign … But it had the exact opposite effect. They obviously don’t know what it’s like to be part of ‘a family, at least this family.

Jong-Fast also asks Biden about the email leaks that caused such a stir at the end of the campaign. He claims he had no idea what she was talking about. The email from an executive of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company, thanking Biden for the opportunity to meet your father and spend time with him?

I really don’t know the origin of a lot of this stuff, Biden replies.

The email titled Expectations, which involved details of how much it could be paid by China’s largest private energy company?

I literally don’t know what you are referring to. Is it from me? Biden replies. You know, I mean, there’s an intelligence report from all of our intelligence agencies that came to the conclusion that this was a Russian operation.

The conversation goes back to his swing between addiction and healing. I talk to someone on the program at least literally three times a day, Biden says. Jong-Fast mentions how open he is in the book about his struggle and his relationship with his brother’s widow.

The truth is, I can’t afford not to be honest with myself, he says. Marriage is tough enough, but then marriage to someone who is going through a cycle of relapse? And then do it in the public eye? It is a dangerous mixture.

Listen to The New Anormal on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, and Amazon podcasts.

