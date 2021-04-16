Pakistan explores debt-against-nature program to accelerate tsunami of 10 billion trees





Creditors could give Pakistan debt relief in return for meeting nature restoration goals, as part of a one-of-a-kind bond proposal

Pakistan has one of the largest tree planting programs in the world – a program ready to boost employment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many developing countries, however, its ability to rebuild better from Covid-19 is limited by a growing debt burden.

The government is developing a new unnatural debt program to alleviate its debt problems and accelerate the “10 billion tree tsunami.” Designed as part of the Finance for Biodiversity initiative, the first nature bond of its kind would link debt repayment with nature restoration goals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to plant 10 billion trees across the country and restore over a million hectares of forest. The gigantic project aims to increase resilience to climate impacts such as extreme precipitation, while absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere and creating jobs.

We are investing heavily in nature, so when this conversation started about the connection of nature, we were excited about it, Malik Amin Aslam, official adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on climate change, told Climate Home News.

There is a post-Covid-19 push to demand debt repayment and if we can make a connection [relief] to the performance of nature, it gives more value to the world, he said.

In February, the government said it had created 85,000 jobs by paying unemployed people in the community to work in nurseries and take care of young trees, under the “tsunami of trees”. It aims to employ 200,000 additional people to lead the reforestation effort.

Prime Minister Khan announced the creation of 15 national parks to protect more than 7,300 square kilometers of land last year. The creation of a national park service aims to create 5,000 jobs in the field of nature protection to respond to rising unemployment.

The former cricketer-turned-prime minister has made the campaign one of his flagship policies since taking office in 2018, relying much of his reputation on the success of the project.

This is a highly politicized project, Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, national representative of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Pakistan, told Climate Home News.

The government is in the first phase of planting 3.3 billion trees by the election year in 2023 and hopes to reach the target of the first billion by the end of June, a target it is on track to achieve, said Aslam.

Between $ 800 million and $ 1 billion was spent on the tree tsunami over the next four years. IUCN Pakistan estimates the campaign could end up costing $ 2.5 billion.

Syed Kamran Hussain, WWF-Pakistan, told Climate Home News that the pilot will help develop the financial framework for restoring degraded ecosystems at a time when cash is tight.

The government is currently using its own resources, but there is a need for the international community to make investments, Cheema said, describing the prospect of the new bond as a huge fundraising opportunity.

The triple Covid-19 crisis, soaring debt and climate change have propelled debt-climate projects to the top of the international agenda.

Khan expressed the need for rich countries to provide debt relief to developing countries struggling to meet the basic needs of their people, not to mention investing in sustainable, low-carbon development.

According to its central bank, Pakistan’s debt and external liabilities rose from $ 95 billion in 2018 to nearly $ 116 billion at the end of December 2020. On average over the past five years, interest payments on debt accounted for a third of the country’s total income.

Pakistan is expected to benefit the most in absolute terms from a debt service suspension initiative endorsed by the G20 group of rich countries. But the central bank believes that this relief will not be enough to create the fiscal space needed to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

Mark Halle, an environmental and sustainability expert who helped set up IUCN’s program in Pakistan in the mid-1980s, knows the country’s efforts to restore its ecosystems and its need for funding.

Now a member of the Finance for Biodiversity initiative, Halle is well acquainted with Aslam, who is the global vice president of IUCN. When he asked the climate adviser if Pakistan would be interested in piloting the new link, he quickly caught his eye.

Under this program, a creditor country would agree to write off some of the newly issued debt or reduce repayment interest rates if Pakistan met the agreed biodiversity and nature restoration goals.

This could include increasing mangrove cover along the coast, for example. Mangroves are a natural barrier that protects against storms and sea level rise, and stores up to four times more carbon than terrestrial forests.

According to a recent study, mangrove cover in Pakistan’s Indus Delta increased by about 300% between 1990 and 2020. But researchers found that climate change and human activities, such as camel grazing , cutting of trees for fuel and overfishing, had driven four of the eight native mangrove species to extinction.

To ensure the environmental integrity of the pilot, satellite imagery will be used to monitor performance against agreed nature restoration goals.

We have made it clear that we will be looking for performance metrics that will truly create change on the pitch, said Halle. Designing a new national park wouldn’t work, because it’s basically about drawing a line on a map. But restoring a designated area could pay off.

This creates a very strong incentive to perform ”and speeds up the implementation of government programs on nature and biodiversity, Halle told Climate Home News from his home in Switzerland.

If the government subsequently decided to cut down the trees and plow the land, the interest rates on the debt payment would rise again, which would encourage not only to perform, but to stick with performance, he added.

One potential obstacle is corruption.

Before Khan became prime minister, his party launched its region-wide tree planting initiative in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2014.

In terms of environmental objectives, the project was successful, according to a WWF audit, with 872 million seedlings planted and 89% surviving in June 2017.

But the National Accountability Bureau found that about $ 3 million was lost due to corruption along the way. The report cites cases of nepotism, embezzlement and embezzlement of daily wages.

There is also the threat of forest fires and droughts canceling out some of the forest gains.

Abid Suleri, executive director of the Islamabad-based Institute for Sustainable Development Policy, stressed the importance of choosing the right species for the arid climate and feeding them to maturity.

It is easy to plant a sapling. But turning it into a tree requires a lot of dedicated care, he said. It’s ambitious, but it’s doable.

A consortium comprising WWF, IUCN and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will audit the first stage of the 10 billion trees campaign with financial support from German development bank KfW.

Getting the creditors on board might be the hardest part, Halle said. Largely because it’s new. Someone has to act first.

Finance for Biodiversity is discussing the idea with the UK, Canada, Germany and Italy and has approached China, by far Pakistan’s largest official creditor, despite low expectations Beijing will get involved soon. the beginning.

Khan has a personal connection to UK Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith, who is at the forefront of nature ahead of the Cop26 climate summit. Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith, Zac’s sister, for almost a decade before divorcing in 2004 and they have two sons.

Zac Goldsmith previously described Pakistan’s tree-planting campaign as extraordinary and a true global inspiration. The UK government did not respond to a request for comment.

The United Nations Development Program plans to offer technical assistance to the Pakistani government to facilitate the structuring of the bond, a spokesperson told Climate Home News.

Vikram Widge, senior advisor to the Climate Policy Initiative, told Climate Home News that creditors have an appetite for debt-climate and nature programs.

Widge said innovative and creative mechanisms could have a huge impact if deployed to reverse biodiversity loss and invested in ecosystem restoration, forestry and regenerative agriculture.

I think we need to do more, but I think we need to be smart and sane about it. Pilots are essential for testing and learning what works, what doesn’t, he said. It is more appropriate for middle-income countries with the capacity to repay their debts than for countries in severe debt distress, he added.

Pakistan is set to host World Environment Day in June, which will kick off a 10-year United Nations campaign to restore ecosystems, and could be the time to announce a deal with creditors.

