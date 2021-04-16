Three of Jokowi’s ministers deserve a shake up





Merdeka.com – According to some rumors, President Joko Widodo will soon proceed with a cabinet reshuffle. The change of minister took place in the midst of a plan to change the country’s nomenclature by adding and merging two large ministries. Para Syndicate executive director Ari Nurcahyo said there were at least three presidential ministers Jokowi who are eligible for a reshuffle. First, it’s the president’s chief of staff, Moeldoko, who is seen as making a lot of noise lately. “It needs to be evaluated by KSP leader Moeldoko because it made noise in public. Fulfilled by the process related to KLB and the Democratic Party, so now the Democratic Party has two camps. AHY and Moeldoko. Jokowi’s name is pretty carried away, “he said, Jakarta, Friday (16/4). This condition, Ari said, is not impossible for President Jokowi to assess Moeldoko’s position. “When the president feels uncomfortable maneuvering outside of his post, Moeldoko’s post can be replaced or changed,” he explained.

Other ministers Next up is Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi. Budi Karya Sumadi has a state of health considered to be in decline. Besides these personal reasons, regulations or rhetoric about coming home during the pandemic is another reason. “Second, the expansion could involve the Minister of Transport suggesting that he be replaced or rotated. First, for health reasons. His appearance to the public is already sick and heavy, but for personal reasons. Then we will see how the performance of the Ministry of Transport regarding the regulation of transport during the pandemic period, explained Ari. “Last year’s Eid, in the midst of a pandemic, there was a talk about a lockdown, but it was the airport that was opened for the first time. Then, the current ban on return home, before the president decided to ban the return home, a week earlier the Department of Transportation was discussing the return home, but with a note that it was not decided that he there was no coordination, ”he continued. The third is the Minister of Villages and Development of Underprivileged Areas and Transmigration, Abdul Halim Iskandar. “I see, maybe because of the pandemic, apart from the issue of helping the village, the performance is not visible so that it can be replaced by another ministry. If you change jobs, Teten Masduki is close to the village community, ”he mentioned. [bim] Also read:

