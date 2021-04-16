He’s a conservative sleaze. Don’t let Boris Johnson convince you otherwise | Greensill

Tthere is a danger that Boris Johnson will see this as something general, a loophole in the system, a crisis for politics itself, thus blinding us to what is in front of our noses: the return of the underhanded Tory. Although even that word is too sweet. The sleaze stories of the 1990s are overshadowed by this week’s revelations, which suggest not only a serial abuse of power by a former Tory prime minister, but a pattern of corruption at the heart of this Tory government.

The evidence was already accumulating. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick is rushing through an illegal planning move to benefit real estate developer and conservative donor Richard Desmond, saving the former porn publisher $ 45 million in local taxes. A fast-track process for those with friends in high places, allowing well-connected people to skip the queue when PPE supply contracts were awarded at the start of the Covid crisis, so that businesses with no experience relevant but with a booming contact book have landed contracts worth hundreds of millions. Jennifer Arcuri, Johnsons’ former lover, received 126,000 public money, part of London City Hall while Johnson was mayor. Priti Patel broke the ministerial code while retaining her post while the official who delivered the verdict is not quitting the vacant post, meaning ministers’ behavior went without a ballot for five months.

On top of all that, we now know that current Tory cabinet ministers were in regular contact with texting or sharing a pint with their former boss David Cameron as he used his ex-prime minister status and privileged access. that he gave him to express himself. on behalf of his new employer, Lex Greensill. If Cameron could get his former colleagues and subordinates to do what he asked, he would stand up to pocket a staggering $ 60 million. What’s more, this week we found out that in the Cameroonian government, high-level civil service holders are simultaneously making the moon for Greensill, and are allowed to do so. They were paid by you and me to keep public money, but they were also looking for a finance company that turned out to be so dubious it collapsed.

What would you call this record, if not a conservative sleaze? And yet, instead of fearing that cronyism and corruption could be their downfall, the Conservatives, backed by a Times poll showing them 14 points ahead, can see a double exit. First, they can claim that most of these events took place under a previous regime, the Cameron administration, an entity totally independent of the current government. This approach has a special appeal to Johnson: he can throw his rival Eton under the bus. But it does not wash off. From 2010 until today, the Conservative Party has ruled the country. His partners and staff may have changed, but it’s the same party.

The other way, more inviting for the Conservatives, is to genuinely nod and admit that this is a systemic problem, which affects all parties and must be resolved. It is based on the claim that Labor is just as rotten and draws its strength from the populist catechism that all politicians are just as bad as each other, all for themselves. Johnson gave impetus to this argument during Prime Ministers’ Questions, retaliating against Keir Starmer by noting the business activities of his Labor counterpart Peter Mandelson, now back as unofficial adviser to the Labor leader.

There is a rich vein for Johnson in mine. Several New Labor luminaries have been caught up in their own lobbying scandals, while Tony Blair notoriously cashed in after stepping down in 2007. And hasn’t the rot started with New Labors’ penchant for bringing executives from the private sector in the public service? When it comes to corruption, last month’s verdict on Liverpool City Council Labor governance could hardly be more damning. All of this makes it tempting, for the media in particular, to present the current crisis as a plague problem in all houses of all parties.

Work must fight hard against this impulse. He can admit that Blair made his fortune working for various hideous regimes, but he never pressured the British government for profit like Cameron did. And yes, Labor brought various business figures to Whitehall but they did not work for private companies. at the same time. More easily, Starmer, the former prosecutor, can say that the party is now under new leadership and that they will have zero tolerance for sleaze wherever they find it, whether in Liverpool or in the construction project. which was supposed to cost Unite members 35 million, but ended up costing 98 million euros, after one of Len McCluskeys’ buddies was awarded the contract.

Johnson can’t make an equally clean break, in part because of the Arcuri affair, which directly involves him, and in part because the abusers and ugly desks in his cabinet remain there: he only sacked neither Jenrick nor Patel, and no head returned the PPE purchase. . Rather, the disruptor ethos embodied by Johnsons ex-svengali Dominic Cummings positively glorifies breaking the rules. The arrogance that accompanies an 80-seat majority only fuels this sense of impunity.

Of course, Labor can propose a battery of systemic changes. This could include a ban on lobbying by former public officials, preventing them from influencing the decision makers they worked with; a new integrity commission with the power of sanction, rather than the simple right to write rigid but vile letters; the end of the “moonlighting” of the civil service; and the repair of the currently broken one freedom of information regime, to ensure transparency.

Labor can argue for this as a policy, but must not forget about politics. Once the current vaccine rebound wanes, which it will, the Tories will be vulnerable to attack. It’s an accusation that resonates: that they stayed too long, that too many people watch over themselves, that it’s a rule for them and their companions, another rule for the rest of us. Tory sleaze is a slogan that runs through for one reason above all: because it’s true.