China gives new impetus to efforts to reduce global warming

President Xi Jinping said China decided to accept the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer earlier today. The announcement, which is part of a conversation with German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron, is a major global climate victory that should also boost confidence in the broader climate negotiations which heat up this year.

Air conditioners like these today use climate-damaging HFCs around the world. Photo Credit: Rafael de Nadai on Unsplash

The move will also bolster China’s climate credentials in the Montreal Protocol forum, which focuses on cooling-related industries using fluorocarbon technology and signals several other major economies that China is fully a part of the trade transition. major already in progress. Market players and governments should take from China’s ratification announcement a clear signal that climate ambition in the cooling sector is quickly becoming a necessity to remain competitive in the global market.

The Kigali Amendment aims to gradually reduce the world’s production of HFCs by at least 80 percent over the next few decades under the Montreal Protocol. Commonly used in air conditioners, refrigeration equipment, and foam insulation, HFCs are super greenhouse gases that, pound for pound, are on average several thousand times more powerful than CO. 2 as a contributor to climate change. If fully implemented, the Kigali Amendment could prevent up to 0.5 ° C of global warming by the end of this century.

China’s ratification could not be more important to the success of HFC phase-downs around the world. The country’s formidable manufacturing base produces around 70% of the world’s room air conditioners and most other HFC-based devices in the world. The Chinese chemical industry also produces the vast majority of HFC gases in the world today. China’s participation in Kigali thus contributes more than half of the world’s production and use of HFCs.

There are a few likely next steps before China’s ratification becomes official. Once ready, the government will send official documents, called the instrument of ratification, to the United Nations. Once the instrument of ratification is deposited with the UN, all will be said and done.

The United States is ready to act too

The dialogue between the United States and China has been a key ingredient in the success of the global talks that culminated in the HFC phase-down agreement. In 2013, Presidents Barack Obama and Xi Jinping agreed to work together on an amendment to the Montreal Protocol to guide a global transition to more climate-friendly cooling gases. Diplomats from both countries played a key role in the multilateral negotiations that led to the fall of the hammer in Kigali in 2016.

Last January, President Biden announced the United States’ intention to ratify Kigali, directing the State Department to prepare to submit it to the Senate for advice and consent to ratification. Submission to the US Senate is expected soon.

The United States is already working to meet its obligations under the Kigali Amendment through national laws and regulations. Congress passed national implementing legislation, the U.S. Innovation and Manufacturing Act (AIM), at the end of 2020 that requires nationwide mandatory reductions in HFCs in accordance with the schedule of amendments. Kigali. The AIM Act equips the United States Environmental Protection Agency with the tools to move each segment of the HFC market quickly and smoothly to more climate-friendly alternatives. The United States will likely be fully Kigali compliant through the AIM Act by early 2022.

The advantages of the world

China and the US ratification movement are providing a strong signal to the rest of the world that the two largest economies are all-in on the Kigali Amendment and will help bring other countries to realize its environmental and economic benefits.

By 2050, full implementation of the Kigali Amendment is expected to prevent as much global warming-related pollution as the whole planet issues for two full years. All in all good avoid up to 0.5 ° C of unnecessary global warming by the end of the centuries.

But that’s not all.

The gradual reduction of HFCs also leads to significant energy savings and a co-benefit of reducing air pollution: industries have the opportunity to upgrade their technology and improve the efficiency of their processes. manufacturing and their cooling devices while switching to climate-friendly alternatives to HFCs. . Improving the energy efficiency of cooling equipment alongside phasing out HFCs could potentially more than double the climate benefits of the Kigali Amendment. A recent study notes that if the full economic potential for improving energy efficiency is fully exploited, cooling electricity savings could reach 15% of future electricity consumption worldwide. Saving electricity also means improved air quality through reduced emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and fine particles from power generation.

China cooling action

China is already implementing a phase-down of HFCs with significant energy efficiency benefits. In addition to ratifying the amendment, China is also developing regulations to support the implementation of the HFC phase-down. In addition, China has already pledged to boost cooling efficiency with the release of its green and high-efficiency cooling activation plan in 2019. The plan aims to improve the energy efficiency of 30 residential air conditioners. % by 2022 and set targets for other cooling devices as well as an additional 15% improvement for major cooling products by 2030. Already, China’s new minimum energy performance standard for Room air conditioners, which came into effect last July, are among the most ambitious in the world, with an average 15% improvement in energy efficiency. When fully implemented, the plan will reduce annual CO 2 emissions of about 100 MMT / year in 2030, which is equivalent to removing 2-3 dozen 500 megawatt power plants from the grid.

The benefits of climate-friendly cooling extend beyond Chinese borders.

As stated, China produces 70% of the air conditioners in the world. China’s new energy efficiency standards, and those on HFCs expected as part of the Kigali Amendment, send a clear signal that China can provide efficient and climate-friendly models to any country that wishes. United for Efficiency (U4E), a United Nations initiative to reduce the energy consumption of household appliances in emerging economies (and of which NRDC is a founding partner) has published regulatory models that can be adopted by countries to reduce the energy consumption of new air conditioners and refrigerators. as well as the harmful emissions of the refrigerant gases they use. The U4E energy efficiency recommendations are largely in line with China’s new standard and will help countries that import air conditioners establish energy efficiency regulations that require performance as good or better than the new Chinese standard.