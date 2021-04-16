Modi calls on states to ensure free movement of oxygen tankers across country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi In a meeting with government officials on Friday, authorities ordered authorities to ensure the uninterrupted movement of vehicles carrying medical oxygen as several states across the country complained of tank shortages of oxygen amid a second wave of coronavirus cases.

At the review meeting attended by senior officials from several ministries, Modi was briefed on the government’s efforts to import 50,000 metric tons of medical grade oxygen to bridge the gap between its demand and supply. in patients with Covid-19.

The Prime Minister examined in detail the current oxygen supply and its expected use in the next 15 days in 12 states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. .

Modi urged officials to ensure the free movement and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country. For this, government officials told him that they had exempted all interstate movements of oxygen tankers from permit registration, so that suppliers could move around easily. Officials also told the prime minister that carriers have been urged to ensure tankers move around the clock, with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround and adequate capacity.

Bottle filling factories will also be allowed to work around the clock with the necessary guarantees, the prime minister’s office said. The government allows the use of industrial cylinders for medical oxygen after proper purging. Likewise, nitrogen and argon tankers can automatically be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers.

Modi also suggested that the production of medical oxygen be increased based on the capacity of each plant, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. He asked the authorities to verify how excess stocks of industrial oxygen supplies in steelworks were being offered for medical purposes.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is writing to all states to ensure the free inter-city and interstate movement of oxygen and the free movement of vehicles from oxygen manufacturers without any time limit. pic.twitter.com/ZWzK1JGeaJ – ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

A few hours after the meeting of Modis, Secretary of the Interior of the Union Ajay Bhalla wrote to all States and Union Territories, urging them to ensure smooth inter-city and interstate movement of oxygen providers, ANI reported. He also called on authorities to allow the movement of oxygen manufacturers without imposing time restrictions on them.

Bhalla said that the availability of an adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen is an important prerequisite for the management of moderate and severe cases of Covid-19, and that with increasing cases, medical oxygen supplies will need to be keep pace with the needs of states.

The Minister of the Interior stressed that medical oxygen is an essential public health product and that any obstacle to its supply in the country can have a critical impact on the management of patients suffering from Covid-19.

Therefore, you are requested to ensure that no such restriction is placed on the movement of medical oxygen between States and TUs, and transport authorities should be urged to allow free movement accordingly. interstate vehicles carrying oxygen, indicates the letter.

With the total number of coronavirus cases now at over 1.42 crore, India is the second most affected country in the world, behind the United States. But the growth of infections in India is faster than anywhere else in the world, as cases pour into urban and rural areas.

Not surprisingly, the demand for oxygen has increased exponentially. Several patients and their acquaintances have taken to social media for help finding access to oxygen supplies, remedesivir and hospital beds.

