TRY / USD: Turkish central banker opens doors on using reserves to support Lira





Photographer: Ali Balikci / Agence Anadolu / Getty Images Photographer: Ali Balikci / Agence Anadolu / Getty Images Turkey’s new central bank governor has highlighted the use of foreign reserves to support the lira over the past two years, as opposition parties escalate their criticism of the strategy as a waste. Sahap Kavcioglu, installed last month after the abrupt removal of his predecessor, said the reserves were used as part of a 2017 protocol with the Treasury to prevent “unhealthy price formations” and maintain a balance between l supply and demand in financial markets, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. All foreign exchange transactions took place at market prices and no organization or institution received “preferential treatment,” Anadolu said, citing Kavcioglu. Rivals of the ruling AK party in Turkey are asking officials to explain a decline in foreign exchange reserves during the period when Berat Albayrak, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law, was Minister of Treasury and Finance. Global banks, including Goldman Sachs, predict that more than $ 100 billion in central bank reserves were spent to prevent a disorderly depreciation from the lira just last year, when the currency came under pressure after a streak. sharp rate cuts in an economy hit by a pandemic. “This money is in this country’s treasury and in the central bank,” Erdogan said last month. “There is nothing lost. Thank goodness our foreign exchange reserves have started to recover. “ Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and silver held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, have fallen more than 15% since the start of last year to $ 89.3 billion. dollars in April. Net international reserves fell by more than 75% to $ 9.9 billion, while money borrowed from banks under short-term swaps reached tens of billions of dollars. When money borrowed from local lenders via swaps is taken out of net reserves, it falls below zero, according to Bloomberg calculations. In an interview written after his appointment last month, Kavcioglu said the central bank would maintain its goal of increasing foreign exchange reserves and “could use reserve building tools under appropriate conditions.” Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

