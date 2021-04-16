US says Russia received 2016 Trump campaign poll data Government and Politics





These two investigations failed to determine what Kilimnik did with the data and whether he shared it further.

The issue resurfaced on Thursday because Kilimnik was one of 32 people and entities sanctioned by the US government for attempting to influence the 2020 election. Officials said Kilimnik sought to promote the false rhetoric that the Ukraine, not Russia, intervened in the 2016 elections.

Kilimnik was a key but mysterious figure in Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Manafort’s business partner who worked closely with him, even running his company’s Kiev office, Kilimnik is mentioned by name more than 150 times in the Mueller Report. He was charged alongside Manafort with obstructing justice, but did not appear in the United States to face the charges. The FBI offered a reward of up to $ 250,000 for the information leading to his arrest.

A key episode reviewed by Mueller concerned Manafort’s decision to share campaign poll data with Kilimnik, which prosecutors say Manafort lied about when questioned. Investigators examined a series of secret encounters between the men, including in August 2016 at the Grand Havana Room in New York City.

There, according to statements provided by Mueller, Manafort briefed Kilimnik on internal campaign data and messages, and they discussed battlefield conditions.

