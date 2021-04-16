Moeldoko: protecting citizens is a constitutional mandate and a priority for the president





Merdeka.com – The government is strengthening its efforts to protect citizens from violence by supporting five state institutions that are members of the Cooperation for the Prevention of Torture (KuPP). This was conveyed by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko while attending the KuPP hearing at the Bina Graha building. Jakarta, Friday (16/4). “The concept of inclusive and plenary protection aims to strengthen not only the presence of the government but the presence of the state in the protection of citizens”, he declared, Friday (16/4). He said the state’s presence in protecting citizens is a constitutional mandate that is a priority for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inclusive and completely. This means that all citizens, regardless of their social origin: race, ethnicity, religion, sex, age, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, must enjoy protection based on their inherent rights. “We therefore fully support the independence of the KuPP in fulfilling its mandate to provide assistance to government and society to raise awareness of the concept of inclusive and full protection,” he said. Not only that, Moeldoko said, Jokowi hopes that these independent state institutions can build their capacity and reputation. So that it can become a model and benchmark in human rights performance and governance or governance, both in the ASEAN region, between regions such as the Organization for Islamic cooperation (OIC) and even the international world. Thus, these institutions can strengthen Indonesia’s modalities to become a Superior Country by 2045. The five state institutions in question include the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM), the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan), the Indonesian Child Welfare Commission (KPAI) , the Witness and Victims Protection Agency (LPSK) and the RI Ombudsman. Violence persists in the detention room One of the recommendations to prevent torture came from Komnas HAM chief Ahmad Taufan Damanik, who said there were still cases of endemic violence in the detention room. From the existing problems, Taufan encourages the reform of the system which must have a shared conscience. So that there is an accelerated change so that humanitarian problems do not happen again, ”Taufan said. Meanwhile, Komnas Perempuan President Andy Yentriyani has revealed that violence against women has risen sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Andy said the handling of the violence was still focused on the island of Java. This, Andy said, was linked to the limited number of employees at Komnas Perempuan. “Not to mention the problem of trafficking, drugs, mental disorders. It requires a fairly large recovery room, repairs to hospital infrastructure and even a psychiatric house, ”Andy explained. On the other hand, the president of KPAI Susanto underlined the issue of mental handicaps in a pandemic situation. Susanto therefore assessed the need for an adequate psychiatric hospital (RSJ). “Because there are six provinces that don’t have an RSJ,” Susanto said. [fik]







