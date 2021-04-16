Politics
Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders jail for unauthorized meeting
A group of Hong Kong’s top pro-democracy activists, including media mogul Jimmy Lai, were sentenced to prison terms Friday for illegal protests as Beijing expands crackdown on dissent in the city.
Lai was jailed for a total of 14 months, while Martin Lee, 82 – the so-called “father of democracy” from Hong Kong who helped draft his mini constitution, the basic law – was sentenced to death. suspended.
Although Lai, the founder of Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily, is already in custody on various charges, Friday was the first time he had been sentenced to prison. He also faces six other charges, including breaches of Hong Kong’s strict national security law.
The territory was rocked by some of the worst political violence in decades in 2019 when anti-government protesters opposed an extradition law that would have allowed suspects to stand trial in mainland China.
The tense summer of unrest has been one of President Xi Jinping’s most serious challenges to power on Chinese soil in decades.
In response, Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in June last year and stepped up efforts to crush dissent and bring the city’s political institutions closer to the mainland.
Lai and Lee were among nine pro-democracy lawyers, former politicians and businessmen who were convicted on Friday of unauthorized assembly in connection with an August 18, 2019 protest.
Besides Lai, four others were given prison terms while the other four along with Lee were given suspended prison terms. Lai was also sentenced for a protest on August 31 of the same year.
“The actions have consequences for everyone, regardless of who they are,” said Amanda Jane Woodcock, district judge in both cases, adding that those charged had made a “conscious decision” to break the law.
Supporters gasped and some cried in the courtroom when the sentences were announced.
Lee, who was immediately released, helped draft the Basic Law in the late 1980s. The document laid the groundwork for the “one country, two systems” model granting Hong Kong political and economic freedoms for 50 years. years after its transfer in 1997 from the United Kingdom to China.
The cases of unauthorized assembly and the authorities’ request for custodial sentences were considered unusual as the group was not considered to be the organizers of the 2019 movement.
The lawyers argued that the demonstration on August 18 was peaceful and also highlighted the age and long-standing public service of the group members.
Lee Cheuk-yan, an opposition politician, was also sentenced to 14 months in prison. Prominent lawyers Albert Ho and Margaret Ng received suspended sentences.
Ng, lawyer, writer and former politician, has resigned her lawyer and address the court directly, urging the judge to consider the ramifications of the case for the future of free speech and the rule of law.
“I’m standing [as] the good servant of the law. But the people first, because the law must serve the people, not the people the law, ”she said, modifying a quote from Sir Thomas More.
Much to the dismay of court security, part of the crowd inside the hall rose to cheer as Lai entered, while at one point scuffles broke out outside between the two. pro-Beijing activists and supporters of the accused.
“There is no need for justice to be served by locking up two elderly people who have dedicated their lives to community service,” Martin Lee and Ho’s lawyer Graham Harris SC told the judge.
But the judge said that while the August 18 protest was peaceful, everyone knew there was a “latent risk” of violence in 2019.
