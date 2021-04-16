



July reopening announced for Bali Indonesia in travel bubble talks to several countries as it tries to speed up vaccinations

Hindu worshipers offer incense as they celebrate the religious festival Galungan on Wednesday at the Jagatnatha temple in Denpasar, Bali. (Photo Reuters) Indonesia aims to welcome foreign tourists back to the seaside islands of Bali, Bintan and Batam by the end of July, with a plan to speed up vaccinations in these areas to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. . The government is in talks with Singapore, China, South Korea, India, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates for possible travel bubbles that will allow their nationals to visit “green zones”, or sites that have reduced Covid infections and vaccinated a significant portion of their local population, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said on Friday. Ukraine and Poland have also submitted requests to Indonesia, guaranteeing a set number of tourists who could travel to the country via charter flights, Uno said. This would ease a government ban imposed since March 2020, banning most foreign nationals from entering or transit through Indonesia during the pandemic. Indonesia is joining Thailand and Hong Kong in considering allowing limited overseas travel to support their struggling tourism industries. Like its neighbors, however, inoculation slower than expected and fears of a resurgence of Covid-19 cases throw a wrench in the works. At the heart of Indonesia’s plan will be vaccine supply, which is expected to fall short this month due to export restrictions in producing countries. Shots are currently a priority for older people and frontline workers in Covid hotspots such as Jakarta, but a new directive from President Joko Widodo aims to include Bali on the list, Uno said. “We already have around 60,000 to 70,000 vaccinators ready in Bali. Once we have the supply, the health minister said we could complete the task in two to three months, getting us to mid-July or the end of July, ”for reopening, Uno said. At least 2 million people would have to have been vaccinated for the program to start, he said. Batam and Bintan, which are part of the Riau Islands just south of Singapore, had hoped to start receiving travelers from the city-state by April 21, but this will likely be delayed as discussions continue on protocols for health, Uno said. The lane will be on the agenda of an upcoming meeting between Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, he added. Other tourist sites considered for the travel corridor program include Yogyakarta, Belitung Island and Lake Toba in Sumatra, Borobudur Temple in Central Java, the fishing town of Labuan Bajo in eastern China. Indonesia and Likupang in Sulawesi, which welcomes Chinese tourists. Any decision to reopen more areas will be driven by data on how the infection was contained, Uno said. Southeast Asia’s largest economy aims to vaccinate up to 3 million people in Bali and around 70,000 in Batam and Bintan to gain collective immunity in the islands before they reopen to foreign visitors. Indonesia has vaccinated more than 10.6 million people to date, the most in Southeast Asia. This halved the number of new infections to an average of about 5,000 a day in April, from nearly 11,000 at the start of the year. By gradually reopening more sectors, the country aims to emerge from its recession and grow its gross domestic product by 4.5% to 5.3% this year. Tourism contributed more than 4% of Indonesia’s GDP in 2017 and more than 10% of total employment, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. The goal is for the sector to account for 5-6% of GDP this year and gradually increase it to 10-12% by 2025, Uno said.

