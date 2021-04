Eurostar fury: Johnson says bailout to avoid ‘dire consequences’ for UK | UK | New

Eurostar is on the brink of collapse after the pandemic left the service in financial turmoil. Eurostar is believed to have already faced a 95% drop in demand as the pandemic continues to make travel restrictions necessary. The company’s annual revenues have grown from £ 1 billion (€ 1.1 billion) in 2019 to around £ 180 million (€ 208 million) in 2020. On top of that, Eurostar has already borrowed 400 million pounds (460 million euros) and received a cash injection of 170 million pounds (197 million euros) from its owners.

The rail operator is also under pressure to raise funds amid the £ 400million debt that hangs over its head. This led to a disagreement between French politicians and the UK government over a bailout fund. Prime Minister Johnson came under pressure to help the company, but the UK sold its share of Eurostar in 2015 for £ 750million (€ 863million). Meanwhile, the French national rail company SNCF owns 55% of the company. But Eurostar also employs around 3,000 people in the UK. The Railways, Shipping and Transportation Union (RMT) called on the government to help the service last July.

Deputy Secretary General Mick Lynch said: “Short-term cuts would have disastrous long-term consequences.” He said the union would seek talks “to end this cutting of jobs and services which would leave Britain ill-equipped to revive the economy with tourism and cross-Channel commerce.” Manuel Cortes, Secretary General of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), added: “Eurostar provides a strategic green link between Britain and our European neighbors. It is absolutely crucial that these services are retained.” Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons transport selection committee, joined calls in the UK to find a solution for Eurostar. Mr. Merriman continued: “Services have been reduced to the bare minimum. He needs a joint Franco-British solution to help him get through this crisis. READ MORE: Eurostar warned survival at ‘real risk’ as France and UK collide

“There is no comparison for it, and it can and will lead to the bankruptcy of a number of companies, unless there is the political will to prevent it. The Channel Tunnel operator is in advanced talks with a group of banks, including UK taxpayer-backed NatWest, to secure vital funding. Insiders said the company’s attention has turned to restructuring its loans, after weeks of lobbying ministers on both sides of the Channel for a bailout that has yet to lead to a agreement. There is an option for Eurostar to extend the June repayment deadline by another 12 months, but that would mean the company would have to comply with strict financial rules.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos