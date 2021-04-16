COVID-19: Role played by the Indian government in accelerating vaccine development and production – Everything you need to know

Amid the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, many people are now coming forward to take the COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to protect themselves. It shows that people don’t give up any more and take vaccines without any hesitation. But do you know how the Indian government made the COVID-19 vaccine available in such a short time? Let’s find out in this article.

The direction of India’s immunization strategy was set at Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ initial meeting on the subject in May 2020. The Prime Minister asked senior government officials to consider private companies manufacturing vaccines as partners. . He urged them to remove the distinction between the public and private sectors and work together towards the common goal of making vaccines available to all Indians as soon as possible.

Indias Entrepreneurial State has worked in an unprecedented way to ensure that there are no obstacles to the rapid delivery of vaccines. This is due to PM Modis’ willingness to operate the government as an incubator for vaccine development while removing red tapism of all kinds. The results are visible today when India is able to immunize more people every day than any other country in the world.

The PM also called on the national vaccine expert group and agents to continue India’s approach to increase testing facilities and PPE manufacturing despite negligible capacity at the start of the pandemic. He stressed that the government will have to play the role of an investor, an incubator, an evaluator as well as a buyer. So it becomes very important that all branches of government come together and work with a common goal.

He advised officers not to stop at their division of work, but to go beyond their duty to help scientists and manufacturers working on vaccines. It was with this in mind that the Prime Minister visited 3 vaccine manufacturers and held a virutal conference with 3 more of them in November 2020. He pointed out to scientists and entrepreneurs working on vaccines that his government will support them in any way possible to ensure that Indians get vaccinated at the earliest.

Through the PM approach, the government worked in partnership with the private sector. This partnership between the Indian state and the private sector extends at several levels: Providing financial support to vaccine manufacturers, Providing institutions to vaccine manufacturers for virus isolation, testing, preclinical and clinical trials, Accelerate the path to vaccine approval and Provide box solutions to accelerate vaccine production.

Financial support: The Department of Health Research and the Indian Council of Medical Research have actively assisted all domestic vaccine manufacturers to accelerate their R&D. ICMR provided assistance of Rs 10 crore to SII for the conduct of the Covishield vaccine trial.

In addition, the ICMR has also extended Rs.10 cr. assistance to SII for Covavax vaccine trials (Novavax). The ICMR has extended Rs. 30 crore to assist BBIL for Covaxin vaccine trials. The ICMR has also provided financial assistance to Zydus Cadilla to conduct preclinical animal trials for its Covid vaccine.

Likewise, DBT supports vaccine manufacturers in the development of covid vaccine candidates. DBT and its Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) are supporting nearly 15 candidate vaccines at a cost of approximately Rs. 100 Cr.

To strengthen and accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine development efforts, the COVID Suraksha mission has been announced by the government as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package, at a total cost of Rs. 900 Cr. for 12 months. Five vaccine candidates at an advanced stage of clinical development are supported as part of this mission. In addition, 19 clinical trial sites across the country, 03 immunogenicity analysis laboratories and 03 animal challenge facilities are also supported as part of the mission.

Institutional support:

In addition to direct financial support, the government has played a very important facilitating role for the development and manufacture of vaccines. Considering that vaccine development is a complex multi-step process, the government has also provided support to strengthen the end-to-end vaccine development ecosystem to accelerate development.

11 GCLP compliant clinical trial sites have been established to facilitate rapid clinical trials. Each site has access to a cohort of approximately 50,000-100,000 healthy volunteers, who can be followed for extended periods. 34 hospital sites also facilitate vaccine trials.

Four autonomous DBT institutes are involved in the generation of animal models for SARS-CoV-2. Immunoassay laboratories serve as national service facilities to support vaccine development. This is an essential requirement for vaccine development and immunogenicity studies. These facilities and laboratories have partnered with all vaccine manufacturers during the testing and development phase.

CDSCO has taken the following steps to expedite new vaccine approvals: Notification issued allowing storage of the Covid-19 vaccine while it is in clinical trial, Adaptive clinical trial design such as Phase I / II, II / III, etc., Emergency use approval, Accelerated review process, expedited approval process, continuous review of data, frequent expert committee meetings on topics

Collaboration with international regulators, Batch release by CDL, Kasuali based on the review of batch manufacturing records in some cases and Provision of ready-to-use solutions to accelerate vaccine production.

To increase the production capacity of domestic vaccine manufacturers, the government provides them with an advance payment on supplies as an incentive.

The Indian government has formed an inter-ministerial group to facilitate increased capacity of the domestically produced domestic vaccine for COVID-19. This group has engaged in regular dialogue with local manufacturers to facilitate the rapid scale-up of national manufacturing capacities by making optimal use of existing capacities, by partnering with other private / public sector entities. The group proactively visited the two vaccine makers (SII and BB) a few weeks ago, to explore ways to help increase production.

Support at several levels, including payment of an advance, assistance in obtaining financing, etc. is under consideration. Support is also planned for private and public sector manufacturing facilities to prepare them for enhanced capacities to support increased vaccine production – including the facilities of Bharat Biotech as well as Indian Immunologicals in Hyderabad, Haffekine Biopharmaceuticals in Mumbai and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals at Bulandshar. With a support of around Rs. 200 Cr. it is proposed that the current manufacture of COVAXIN of 10 million doses / month will increase tenfold in the coming months.

To speed up the entry of overseas-made Covid vaccines into India, the central government has granted special regulatory relief to provide EUA to Covid vaccines approved for emergency use by credible foreign regulatory bodies.