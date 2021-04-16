CGTN: At the forefront of action: China in the fight for a carbon neutral future





BEIJING – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Climate change does not stop wreaking havoc in 2020, with the highest global temperatures on record, rampant bushfires, faster rates of sea level rise and the extinction of some species . Under these circumstances, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a virtual meeting on climate change on Friday, ahead of the leaders’ climate summit on the occasion of Earth, summoned by the United States, next week. Stressing that he always advocates building a community with a shared future for humanity, the Chinese president expressed his willingness to strengthen cooperation with France and Germany on climate change. “The fight against climate change is a common cause for all humanity and it must not become a geopolitical bargaining chip, a target to attack other countries or an excuse for trade barriers,” he said. he adds. China’s inspiring engagement At Friday’s meeting, President Xi reiterated China’s ambitious climate goal of reducing the country’s peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. “This means that China, the world’s largest developing country, will achieve the largest reduction in carbon intensity in the world and go from peak carbon to carbon neutral in the shortest possible time.” The 14th Five-Year Plan revealed that China’s energy consumption per unit of GDP and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will be reduced by 13.5% and 18% between 2021 and 2025, respectively. in total energy consumption to about 20 percent. According to Climate Action Tracker (CAT), if China’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2060 is met, it alone will reduce global warming projections by around 0.2 to 0.3 degrees Celsius, the biggest reduction never estimated by CAT. Meanwhile, China’s commitment goes beyond the global carbon neutral calendar 2065-2070 under the 2 degree Celsius scenario of the Paris Agreement, which could advance global carbon neutrality by 5. in 10 years. Pass the word “The Chinese side is honoring our promises with concrete actions,” President Xi told Macron and Merkel, adding that China has incorporated peak carbon emissions and the achievement of carbon neutrality into the general construction arrangement. ‘an ecological civilization and has strived to build a circular green and low-carbon economy. China, with its economic progress over the past decades largely fueled by coal, is now among the world’s largest investors in renewable energy, holding 30% of the world’s installed renewable energy capacity. The share of clean energy consumption in the country increased from 19.1% in 2016 to 24.3% in 2020, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. A 2019 study using data from NASA satellites shows that the global area of ​​green leaves has increased by 5% since the early 2000s, with at least 25% of that gain in China. China’s forest cover rate fell from 12 percent in the early 1980s to 23.04 percent in 2020. As President Xi also mentioned at the summit, China is actively working with other countries to deal with climate change, especially through South-South cooperation. According to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, China has so far signed 38 climate change cooperation agreements with 35 countries and helped train 2,000 officials and technical staff from 120 developing countries. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-04-16/Xi-attends-China-France-Germany-leaders-climate-summit-via-video-link-ZvGSANIQQE/index.html

