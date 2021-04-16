Biden speeds up refugee admissions but doesn’t raise Trump’s ceiling





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden on Friday signed an emergency decision that officials said would speed up refugee admissions to the United States, but he did not immediately lift the historically low ceiling of his predecessors of 15,000 refugees for this year.

Biden, instead, is adjusting allocation limits set by former President Donald Trump, which officials say were the determining factor in limiting refugee admissions. The new allocations provide more slots for refugees from Africa, the Middle East and Central America and lift Trump’s restrictions on resettlement from Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Since the start of the fiscal year on October 1, just over 2,000 refugees have been resettled in the U.S. A senior administration official said Bidens’ new allowances, formalized as part of a decision presidential emergency, could result in faster admissions of refugees already checked and controlled in a way of days.

Refugee resettlement agencies applauded the move to expedite admissions and provide more time slots, but were discouraged that Biden would maintain Trump’s cap for now.

It sends an important message to make it higher and now Biden will still chair and essentially put his stamp of approval on the lowest refugee admission ceiling in history at the time of the global crisis, said Mark Hetfield. , president of HIAS, a Maryland- a Jewish nonprofit organization that is one of nine agencies resettling refugees in the United States

Biden presented a plan to Congress two months ago to raise the admissions cap to 62,500 and to remove Trump-imposed restrictions that have disqualified significant numbers of refugees, including those fleeing the war.

But Biden has not released a presidential ruling since his administration notified Congress, as required by law. The action does not require congressional approval, and former presidents have issued such presidential rulings that set the ceiling for admitting refugees shortly after notification to Congress.

The Biden administration has given no explanation as to why the president maintained the refugee admission cap.

Biden has pledged to raise the refugee cap for the next fiscal year to 125,000 and has said he will try to make a down payment on it this year, but admitted it won’t be easy.

It will take time to rebuild what was so badly damaged, but that is precisely what was going to do, Biden told the State Department in February.

The White House has said it intends to use the 15,000 slots under the current cap. The senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said Biden would also increase the current year’s cap if necessary, but the priority was to adjust areas from from which refugees would be admitted.

Under the new Bidens allocation, approximately 7,000 places are reserved for refugees from Africa, 1,000 from East Asia, 1,500 from Europe and Central Asia, 3,000 from Latin America and from the Caribbean, 1,500 from the Near East and South Asia and a reserve of around 1,000 places. to use as needed.

The State Department, which coordinates flights with resettlement agencies, booked 715 refugees to come to the United States with the hope that Biden would have acted by March, but those flights were canceled because the refugees were not eligible for Trump’s rules, according to resettlement agencies. .

Most of the refugees are from Africa and flee armed conflict or political persecution. Trump limited most places to people fleeing religious persecution, Iraqis who aided US forces there, and people from the Northern Triangle of Central America.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the delay in Biden’s action was due to the fact that it had taken us a while to see and assess how well the system for handling cases was. refugees had become ineffective or destroyed in some ways, and so we had to rebuild some of them. muscles and put it back in place.

Officials also cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but said expanding vaccination and testing campaigns are making it easier to process new refugee admissions.

Another concern has been the record rate of unaccompanied migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, which has attracted many resources that would be devoted to the screening, treatment and resettlement of refugees in the United States.

This is a factor, Psaki said, stressing that the Office of Refugee Resettlement takes care of the management and has staff working on both issues and therefore we need to make sure that there is capacity and an ability to manage both.

_____

Watson reported from San Diego.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos