Mohammad Abbas finishes hat-trick, tears up Middlesex first order in county clash – WATCH | Cricket News





Pakistani bowler Mohammad Abbas performed a clinical bowling demonstration during the County Championship game between Hampshire and Middlesex on Friday. The middle right-arm stimulator, who plays for Hampshire, scored a hat trick in the process and has so far selected six of the seven wickets the opposition have lost so far.

Abbas’s hat-trick came in a two-overs streak, which saw Pakistan pacer scalping two wickets in the fifth, sixth ball of their first, then the wicket of the treble on the first delivery of their second. The drummer to be fired by the pacemaker was Max Holden, Nick Gubbins and Stevie Eskinazi.

Here is an excerpt from the treble:

A hat-trick for Mohammad Abbas

He took five wickets in 17 bullets !! # CountyChampionship

pic.twitter.com/itABY8AqxQ

CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) April 16, 2021

Abbas has currently played eleven overs in the contest, in which he gave just eleven points and has already picked six wickets.

Pakistani bowlers won the Hat-Trick in FC’s English season …

1969: Majid Khan 1972: Intikhab Alam 1974: Asif Masood 1983: Imran Khan 1988: Wasim Akram 1997: Waqar Younis 1997: Saqlain Mushtaq1999: Saqlain Mushtaqeria2001: Waqar Younis2009: Danish Kaneria2021: Mohammad Abbas picwitter.com/hJ2bzbzb

Farhan Nisar (@farhanwrites) April 16, 2021

After choosing to beat the former, Hamphsire racked up a challenge of 319 as his first inning tally and Abbas’s heroics on the pitch successfully helped them push Middlesex to the rearfoot as they are currently under. shock at 51/7 and are still lagging behind by 268 points. in the second session of day 2.







