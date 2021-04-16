Indian democracy faces challenges, but opposition is nowhere to be found

What is Rahul Gandhi doing as opposition leader to stop Narendra Modi’s juggernaut (India is no longer a democratic country, says Rahul Gandhi, shares Swedish agencies report)? The citizens are unhappy with the government and look to the opposition to lead them to a true democracy, but the opposition is nowhere to be found. The citizens had started a kind of uprising during the agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) law and the agricultural laws. However, the opposition has failed miserably to support the people. The opposition’s inability to stand up to the government on various issues has led the government to be autocratic. Sunil Sarnaik

***

West Bengal might be the only state where political power has been constantly in the hands of the Brahmins since independence (will the communalization of OBC reserves help the BJP in Bengal?). Much like Congress, the Left Congress and Trinamool, the BJP will do the same if it comes to power. The BJP is interested in dividing voters from listed castes and other backward classes into castes and communities, rather than their social upliftment. Ss Badhawan

Myanmar blow

This is one of the few articles that comes close to explaining the nuances and reality of the struggle in Myanmar (by arresting Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmars army partially helped restore its slippery halo). The conclusion misses the point however. Aung San Suu Kyi did not make the choices she made for her personal glory, for her heritage or to protect her personal freedom, but to negotiate a very delicate truce with the Burmese military to give people a chance to freedom and move forward. towards democracy. And it worked. She has done her part. Rishikesh Chhabra

Bapus bike

I loved reading this article on Mahatma Gandhis Bike Restoration (How I Restored the Bapus Bike with the Help of Local Repairers and Ingenuity). I often sift through old, yellowed cuts from the Time and today’s articles, unfortunately, lack good writing; not being interested in the story for a long time, mainly gossip and terrible and terrible language. The way this article was written makes me want to see the cycle and talk to the people involved. Even without that, I was completely drawn into the story. Really appreciated. Namrata

Faith and science

Since God is omnipresent, omnipotent and omniscient, the question of his comparison with light or darkness does not lie with reason (Can God be refuted using the laws of physics? An expert explains how it depends on the perspective). Physics can only deal with physical things. This is a very stimulating article. Appaiah NV

***

Obviously, it takes more faith to believe in a multiverse than a smart designer. Edward rex

Pandemic woes

What this article has shown is just the tip of the iceberg (No pensions for five months: How poor Jharkhands were left poorer during the pandemic). Other cases of this kind must be brought to light. The culprits should be held accountable, whether it is the state government or the Center. Joel urumpil

***

I do not fully agree with this article (a class divide is emerging in the Indias Covid-19 vaccination campaign). Yes, a technological divide certainly exists in the Covid-19 vaccination program, which we need to close at a rapid pace. But the claims of a class division in the vaccination campaign are not entirely true. The public health centers are doing a great job. Citizens should only show their Aadhar card to get vaccinated. The whole process is very well managed. My experience in a private hospital was different. There was no social distancing. In fact, no doctor to advise as well. Where is the class division [if public health s are being managed better than the private ones]? Valsa Williams

Love songs

I am a Greek living in Mumbai for 10 years and was happy to find your article (Greece fell in love with Nargis and Madhubala in the 1950s and still sings love songs). I was also happy to share it with my niece for a school project on Indian music. I have noticed some things that I would like to bring to your attention that may not be as familiar to your writers as to a Greek, just as the nuances of Indian culture would not be to a Greek.

There is a whole kind of words found in Sanskrit and therefore in Hindi, Greek, Persian, Chinese and Arabic with roots going back to the Silk Road trade routes which have similar sounds and meanings. Knowing one of these languages ​​allows you to suddenly become familiar with the others. Throw random dishes here and there that look, taste, and have similar names and it’s obvious that they’ve always influenced each other.

Stellios Kazantzidis did not belong to a Turkish Greek family. He comes from a Greek family who lived under the Ottoman Empire for many generations and left during the war and population exchange of 1919-1920 (similar to the India-Pakistan partition). The Greeks had been scattered throughout the Ottoman Empire for centuries, the Byzantines before that and throughout the region before and after Alexander the Great. And we are all still Greek. We could have other articles, but we are Greek. No one fleeing the Turkish genocide in 1919-1920 received papers. I’m talking about personal family experience. As much as you wouldn’t call a famous Indian artist as being from a Pakistani-Indian family just because they moved during or after the score, the same goes for a Greek person.

No one would label Greeks who have lived in Calcutta for 200 years as Greek Indian families unless one parent is from each culture. They were Greeks from the diaspora, like those from the United States, Egypt or Australia. Once again, wonderful article. Glad to see shared cultural information. Continue the excellent reports. Kaleroy Zervos