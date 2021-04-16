Trump stepped up his attacks on me to distract my father, says Hunter Biden | Hunter Biden





Donald Trump, his family and supporters were hoping their attacks on Hunter Biden would distract from Joe Biden rather than convince people not to vote for him, the president’s son said in an interview on Friday, let it be ended in a horrible death, or whatever. intention.

Hunter Biden is the author of the memoir Beautiful Things. He was speaking on New Abnormal, a Daily Beast podcast. He discussed his addiction issues and his attempts to find dirt to use against his father, which resulted in Donald Trump’s first arraignment.

Host Molly Jong-Fast asked: Do you think they did it because they wanted you to kill yourself?

Biden said: There is literally nothing more important to my father than his family, and if they could, whether it ended in a horrific death or whatever their intention was, I think they thought being able to distract my father enough that he wouldn’t be able to concentrate on the countryside. And they had the exact opposite effect.

Jong-Fast also asked Biden about his dealings with energy companies in Ukraine and China, regarding the Trump attacks.

Vadim Pozharskyi, the executive of Burisma, thanked you in an email for giving me the opportunity to meet your father and spend time with him. Did you actually introduce the two, did they meet and what was the purpose of the meeting?

No, said Biden. 100% not [neither] my dad or I did something wrong, unethical. As I have said over and over again, I made a huge mistake in my math on how far they would go to smear my dad, using me.

Jong-Fast asked: In the spring of 2017, you sent an email titled Expectations, which involves China’s largest private energy company, and he discussed the details of the compensation packages. And there was a line in the email that said interesting to me and my family, then your salary was set at 850. Do you remember that?

I literally don’t know what you’re referring to, Biden said. Is it from me?

This email is sent by you, said Jesse Cannon, producer and co-host of Jong-Fasts. And it refers to those things.

I don’t have it in front of me, Biden said, but I do. It’s that my father was never involved in any of my affairs, period, 100% But you know there is an intelligence report from all of our intelligence agencies that came to the conclusion that it was a Russian operation from the start.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russia is seeking to stir up the Hunter Biden affair and hurt his father in the 2020 election.

Bidens’ book deals with his crack and alcohol addiction and events including the death of his brother Beau Biden in 2015. It did not explode problems for his father as many feared or expected. Jong-Fast told The Guardian that she knew the story of the relapse was something many sober readers could understand.

Returning to Trump’s failure to derail his father, Biden said: Just when I started to get sober and clean, I guess it wasn’t until then that I realized the level of their obsession, because it took me long enough to look up from any drink or drug I was looking for at the moment, and it seemed to me that every word that came out of the president’s mouth was a sort of humiliating or just plain horrible insult to me.

I didn’t think it could grow and they just kept digging this hole, which was a dry hole, in my opinion, politically.

In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 and online chat is also available. You can also send HOME SMS to 741741 to connect with an online crisis text counselor. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116123 or by email at [email protected] or [email protected] In Australia, the Lifeline crisis assistance service is 13 11 14 years old. Other international helplines are available at www.befrienders.org

