Politics
Chinese president denounces EU carbon tax on border with Macron and Merkel – EURACTIV.com
Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized the European Union’s plan for a carbon tax at the border during an appeal to French and German leaders on Friday (April 16), according to official media.
The carbon border adjustment mechanism, to be unveiled by the Commission in June, would see a price on imports from carbon-intensive countries to protect European industry from cheaper foreign competition and damaging to the climate.
The idea is to avoid “carbon leaks” EU industry is moving to third countries where it is cheaper to pollute. The program is likely to be phased in, starting with the more carbon intensive industries, such as steel and chemicals.
But it has raised eyebrows in China, which has previously said more talks with Beijing and other trading partners on the matter need to be continued.
“Fighting climate change is a shared responsibility … and must not become a geopolitical bargaining chip or be used to attack other countries (or impose) trade barriers,” the Frenchman told Emmanuel Macron on Friday. and the German Angela Merkel on the sidelines of a virtual climate summit. , according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Xi also urged developed countries to “lead by example in reducing emissions” and help poorer countries cope with the fallout from the climate crisis by sharing technology and increasing funding for projects. green.
The levy is “a matter of survival” for European industry, according to Frans Timmermans, the Commission’s chief climate officer. Although there is little evidence of carbon leakage to date, the risk will increase as Europe moves closer to its ambitious 2030 target, the EU executive said.
The Commission insisted it was not protectionist and was careful to avoid labeling it as a tax, which would violate World Trade Organization rules, but there is no guarantee that it will not be. not contested in this country.
Efforts in Europe to pressure China to be more ambitious in the fight against climate change have to some extent paid off. Last year, the world’s biggest polluter announced plans to cap its carbon emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060.
Going from peak carbon to carbon neutrality in three decades would be “an uphill battle,” Xi said.
But While China is diversifying its energy mix, it still depends on coal. His most recent five-year plan more focused on energy security than on a green transition, showing little ambition to move away from fossil fuels.
A recent report from TransitionZero also showed that China must shut down, renovate or cancel 364 GW of coal by 2030 to meet its 2060 net zero commitment.
In order to achieve their stated objectives, China will need to speed up its climate action quickly, including the substantial reduction in coal capacity this decade, said Al Gore, the 45th vice president of the United States, in the report’s foreword.
The report found that China new ETS could already in surplus of 1.56 billion tonnes the equivalent of one year of EU ETS emissions. He concludes that, without reform, the fair value of allowances under the Chinese cap-and-trade system is zero.
The Chinese leader’s comments precede the US climate summit on April 22. China has not announced whether Xi will attend, and US climate envoy John Kerry is in Shanghai the first visit of an official of the new American administration to gain Beijing’s support for America’s resolve to tackle environmental challenges.
[Edited by Zoran Radosavljevic]
