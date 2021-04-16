Afghan and Indian NSAs speak out amid Biden troop withdrawal announcement, South Asia News





In the context of US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of US troops, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and Indian NSA Ajit Doval spoke on Friday morning. This is the first-ever high-level engagement between the two sides and comes just two days after Washington’s announcement.

Mohib, speaking virtually at an event, confirmed the call and said: “I spoke to Ajit Doval this morning about our views and shared what we think needs to happen.”

India supports the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled” peace process. Over the past two decades, since the fall of the Taliban in 2001 following the September 11 attacks in New York, New Delhi had become the country’s main development partner.

The Afghan NSA, speaking at the event, criticized Pakistan for supporting the Taliban. Without taking the country by name, he stressed, “any new push means there is direct involvement in, by a neighbor, which can be very dangerous. Nationalist forces in Afghanistan are very angry. , upset about it “.

Warning that if this “limit is exceeded, then I think there would be a huge problem for said neighbor in their country by all the Afghans who are there and from within Afghanistan. There could be a huge flashback that can be destructive for the neighbor “.

In the past, senior Taliban leaders like Mullah Baradar have come to Pakistan and not only held a meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, but also their fighters in the country. This angered the Afghan government, which raised the issue strongly with Islamabad.

About the Taliban, he said, “The Taliban have no reason to continue violence in Afghanistan, the reason, why they have continued, is totally irrelevant and it is time to make real peace with it. the Afghan government to be part of traditional political society “.

“They need to know, they cannot take power by force, they can start a civil war but not come to power by it.”

He expressed confidence in the capabilities of the Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSAF).

He said: “I see this as a time when the Afghans are dealing with the total security situation in our country … Afghanistan does not need US combat troops on the ground, which we do need. is support to ANDSAF, which we have been told. will continue. ”

Since 2014 ANDSAF has been in charge, and since last year’s US Taliban Pact, 94% of offensive combat operations have been carried out by them independently.

Dismissing the parallels in Afghanistan as it relates to the 1990s, Mohib said: “Afghanistan is not what it used to be, but one thing is for sure, these parallels do not reflect the realities of Afghanistan.”

