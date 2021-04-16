Reshuffle, the union: Nadiem is more apt to be minister of cooperatives and UKM





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – PARA Syndicate executive director Ari Nurcahyo predicts the merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) with the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) and the formation of the Ministry of Investment, will be followed through reshuffle cabinet. A number of ministers are suspected of being displaced, including Education and Culture Minister Nadiem Anwar Makarim. Ari assesses, Nadiem will remain in the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia. Because, if you look at history, Nadiem is not from any party or mass organization, aka President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s choice. Nadiem’s ​​position is considered strong enough to stand. However, Ari felt that Nadiem was not yet able enough to cope with the increased workload after the two ministries merged. “He could be shot. With his background in Gojek, he is fit to be the Minister of SMEs. He can develop UMKM digitization, raise the UMKM class as President Jokowi wishes,” Ari said during a discussion in line, Friday April 16. 2021. Meanwhile, the currently serving Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki is expected to be transferred to the Ministry of Villages, Deprived Areas Development and Transmigration. “It also matches his experience with an NGO,” he said. If you look at housing from a mass organizations perspective, Ari predicts that Kemendikbud-Ristek’s post will be filled with Muhammadiyah numbers. “The post of minister of religion has already been held by NU, so Kemendikbud could be filled by Muhammadiyah. But of course, it all depends on the president,” he said. PP Muhammadiyah secretary general Abdul Mu’ti said there had been no communication with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi about the cabinet. “So far there has been no communication with PP Muhammadiyah. wait and watch only, ”he said by text message, Friday April 16, 2021. PP Muhammadiyah leader Anwar Abbas mentioned

the organization respects the prerogative of the president. However, if asked, Anwar said, many Muhammadiyah executives were deemed qualified for the post. “There are a lot of professors and doctors in various scientific fields whose names are executives in Muhammadiyah, which has nearly 500 registered people,” he said. Presidential Office (KSP) Chief Expert Ali Mochtar Ngabalin said President Jokowi would inaugurate two of his new ministers this week or at the latest next week. “If not this week, next week. Pak Jokowi’s leadership doesn’t like to procrastinate, doesn’t like to slow down, always makes quick and correct decisions,” said Ngabalin contacted by Tempo on Wednesday April 14, 2021. He does not yet know whether the merger and formation of the new ministry will be followed by a cabinet reshuffle. “That this momentum will be followed by changes here and there, we do not know yet, because it is the prerogative of the president Jokowi”Said Ngabalin. DEWI NURITA Lily: Initial Problems M Is Going To Be Redesigned, Johnny G. Plate: Don’t Speculate







