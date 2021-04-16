Donald Trump 757 could be worth millions in the field





Since we announced last month that Donald Trump had switched to a regular private jet, likely his Cessna Citation X, CNN has found its most famous Boeing 757 VIP parked at a remote airport north of New York. Its apparently in a state of disrepair. Very sad! Articles have speculated that the 45th President was unable or unwilling to spend around $ 6 million to make him fit to carry passengers.

Its least preferred cable news network slyly reasoned: Although the current state of its finances is not public, the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the hospitality industry that is home to so many of its businesses.

If you are a hater, don’t chuckle too loudly. Without spending a dime on repairs, Trump may well be able to turn the stranded airliner into a cash machine, generating millions of dollars a year in profits.

Here’s how a former president of the United States could turn a VIP 757 anchored in millions of … [+] annual profit dollars. (Photo by Joaquin Gomez Sastre / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

For months, I’ve asked people who might know the future of luxury jets, once owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, and before that, a former Danish low-cost airline. Some thought it might end up in the charter market. VIP airliners fetch $ 15,000 to $ 40,000 an hour when leased. Others have suggested that it was intended to be the centerpiece of a future presidential library. Expensive repairs seem to rule out the first. It turns out that the latter would not have many tax advantages and could cost 45 huge lost profits.

Trump Presidential Library

According to an attorney specializing in UHNW tax strategies, the big issue with Trump donating his 757 to his presidential library is the way they’re set up. He says that setting up a library usually involves the outgoing president forming a 501 (c) (3) charitable foundation with its namesake, which will be directly linked to their presidential library (i.e., mission that includes funding for the construction and management of the library (i.e. the Barack Obama Foundation, the Clinton Foundation, among others). All libraries dating back to Reagan are 501 (c) (3) organizations (or formed under larger 501 (c) (3) organizations) for tax purposes.

Regarding the assessment of a potential deduction for the donation of a Parked Trumps Aircraft, counsel refers to IRS guidelines (Pub. 526). It specifies that if the donor donates an eligible vehicle with a declared fair market value greater than $ 500, the donor can deduct the lesser of the following amounts: the gross proceeds from the sale of the vehicle by the organization or the fair market value of the vehicle on the date of contribution.

NEWBURGH, NY – MARCH 22: Donald Trump’s personal 757 plane sits alongside a runway in need … [+] repairs, where it has not been used since Joe Biden’s inauguration on March 22, 2021 at Stewart Airport, near Newburgh, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

A note on the subject he passed to me indicates that if the fair market value is greater than your cost (or whatever), the donor may have to reduce the fair market value to arrive at the deductible amount. For property used in a trade or business that is ordinary income property to the extent of any gain that would have been treated as ordinary income due to depreciation if the property had been sold for its fair market value at the time of contribution the amount that the donor can deduct from the contribution of such property is its fair market value less the amount that would constitute ordinary income if the donor sold the property at its fair market value.

This rule limits the deduction to the donor’s base in the property. So, he says, if Trump now has an adjusted base of zero dollars on the plane, any charitable deduction would also be zero. If the plane had a fair market value of $ 5 million at the time of donation and Trump would have ordinary income of $ 5 million (adjusted basis of zero dollars after depreciation and all income would be ordinary), his charitable deduction would be zero dollars. .

If the current Palm Beach, Florida resident contributes a property that has a lower fair market value than its base, the deduction is limited to the fair market value. A deduction cannot be claimed for the difference between the basis of the property and its fair market value, he says.

A key factor that complicates a donation to a museum is the fair market value of Trump’s plane. In its current state, it is a difficult task with a lot of variables. It could be worth a lot more than its average counterpart given the attached history and opulent interior, or it could be worth next to nothing as it is a 30-year-old plane stuck on the runway, say the experts.

I think it’s certainly possible, if not likely, that the fair market value of his plane is greater than its base – after depreciation, in which case he would likely be limited to the base for the purposes of a charitable deduction. However, if Trump is left with a cost base, it is theoretically possible that the aircraft’s current fair market value will be less than its adjusted base. In this case, the deduction would likely be limited to the current fair market value.

If you’re like me and you’re not a UHNW tax expert and you don’t have experience donating cars and planes to non-profit organizations, the two specialists tell me that they see no financial benefit for Trump donating his 757 to his presidential election. library or other non-profit organization. They came to the same conclusion. Past presidents’ insight into marketing and sales means the plane is unlikely to be heading for scrap.

Long live Las Vegas

The art of the transaction. With the loyal MAGA followers of Trumps, the airplane could become a very profitable tourist attraction. For example, grounded Concorde supersonic jet screens are popular prints. A Concorde exhibit in Manchester, England, before the pandemic, attracted 250,000 visitors a year.

One resting place that might make sense is Las Vegas, where Trump is already partnering with fellow billionaire Phillip Ruffin at a Trump International hotel. Best Friend Ruffin owns nearby Circus Circus and Treasure Island.

According to a Forbes report, the Ruffins’ 2019 acquisition of Circus Circus for $ 825 includes the Adventuredome, a five-acre indoor theme park. Tickets cost $ 40. In 2014, the most recent statistics we could find, it attracted 3.2 million visitors.

Needless to say, Vegas has a range of paid attractions with a wide range of admission fees. Access to the Eiffel Tower Observation Deck in Paris Las Vegas starts at $ 22.59. The Las Vegas Mob Museum costs $ 29.50. For $ 36.99, you can see artifacts from the RMS Titanic at the Luxor. The SkyJump at the Stratosphere will set you back $ 133 for the time it takes to drop 829 feet.

So how much could the former president pocket by sending his 757 on a one-way flight to the entertainment capital of the world?

Circulating 1,000 visitors a day through an airplane exhibit between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. would be no problem, says a former theme park manager. Multiply that by $ 20 per ticket and 365 days, and you end up with $ 7.3 million. Trumps 757 could make money after hours as an event space for private parties. Renting it for $ 10,000 over 100 nights would generate another million dollars. Souvenirs, including miniatures, add more money.

Return to a Boeing Business Jet

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, how will Trump get the plane to Vegas when he’s in need of millions of dollars in repairs? An aviation insider tells us all he needs is to get an FAA ferry flight waiver. This is something that occurs at a low level in the agency and is routine, allowing airlines and owners to fly their broken aircraft to an MRO for fixes.

If Trump partners with Ruffin, another perk could be an upgrade to the kind of VIP private jet he’s been used to. Companies linked to Ruffin own at least three private jets, including a 1999 Boeing Business Jet, which Trump used during his 2016 White House run.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos