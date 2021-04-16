Politics
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel authorizes Nirav Modi’s extradition to India
In a victory for the Narendra Modi government, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday approved the extradition of fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi, wanted in India for fraud and money laundering in the Punjab National scam case Bank (PNB) estimated at $ 2 billion.
Modi, 50, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in southwest London, has 14 days to seek leave to appeal the Home Secretary’s order to the High Court in London .
On February 25, a British judge ruled that Nirav Modi not only had a case to answer in Indian courts, but there was no evidence to suggest he would not be given a fair trial in India.
Modi had lost his nearly two-year legal battle against extradition on all grounds, with District Judge Samuel Goozee also finding that there were no human rights concerns that his needs doctors would not be satisfied according to several assurances from the Indian government.
“I am convinced that there is evidence on the basis of which NDM [Nirav Deepak Modi] could be condemned in relation [to] the plot to defraud the PNB. A prima facie case is established, ”noted the judge.
It also concludes that a prima facie case has been established on all the charges brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) – money laundering, witness intimidation and disappearance of evidence.
“I am not obliged to exclude all the various theoretical possibilities and alternative narratives of Mr. Modi; nor to exclude his personal interpretation of the evidence, in order to find that a prima facie case has been established,” the judge noted. , referring to the extradition case of the former. Vijay Mallya, boss of Kingfisher Airlines, as precedent.
The flashy diamond dealer was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019 and appeared by video conference from Wandsworth Prison for a series of court hearings in the extradition case. His multiple bail attempts were repeatedly refused, both at the magistrate level and the High Court, as he was seen as a risk of absconding.
Nirav is the subject of two criminal proceedings, with the CBI case relating to large-scale fraud on NBI by fraudulently obtaining letters of commitment (LoU) or loan contracts, and the ED case relating to money laundering. product. of this fraud.
He also faces two other counts of “removing evidence” and intimidation of witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death”, which added to the CBI case.
In the judgment paving the way for extradition, the judge accepted arguments put forward by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) – arguing in court on behalf of the Indian government – that Nirav, in collusion with bank officials, oversaw a “ponzi scheme”. structure in which LoUs were used to repay previous ones.
“I do not accept arguments that NDM was involved in legitimate business and used LoUs in an authorized manner … I find that there is no evidence of genuine import transactions and that LoU’s claims were done dishonestly, ”the ruling notes.
“Considering all of the evidence, the evidence from the bogus directors in their statements supports the ponzi scheme and the operation of the fraud exposed in the statements of PNB officials,” he adds.
The judge also noted that given the great public and media interest in the case, he did not think there was a reason for him to doubt the assurances of the Indian government.
“I am also required to take into account the length and strength of relations between India and this country … There is no reliable evidence that the Indian government has violated its solemn diplomatic assurance,” the judge noted. .
The British judge said there was no evidence to support him concluding that if extradited, the jeweler would run “a real risk of being blatantly denied justice”, as his lawyers argued.
“India is governed by its written constitution which is based on the fundamental principle of the independence of the judiciary by virtue of the separation of powers between the judiciary, the executive and the legislature.
“There is no convincing or reliable evidence that the judiciary in India is no longer independent or capable of handling a fair trial even though it is a high profile fraud with significant media interest,” said concluded the judge.
