Imran Khan unfit for prime minister, says Ahsan Iqbal





PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal says a panel of psychiatrists should be formed for mental control of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – April 16, 2021) PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not mentally fit and is leading the country to a bleak future .

Ahsan Iqbal has declared that he is not suitable for the post of prime minister.

He expressed those words when speaking to reporters at Model Town on Friday.

Ahsan Iqbal said his policies had harmed the country’s economic policies. “If India developed economically, why not Pakistan?” /

He said the PTI government was playing with the future of the country.

“It is now very clear that the prime minister is pursuing the policy of revenge and the PTI has no team or program,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

The PML-N said social media was banned in the country due to the law and order situation, but it [Imran Khan] thought to demolish Nawaz Sharif’s house in Raiwind.

“A panel of psychiatrists must be formed for the mind control of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

Rana Sana Ullah also spoke on the occasion, claiming that the revenue officer was forced to sit late at night in the office of the Chief Secretary of Punjab and the office of the Commissioner of Lahore while Shehzad Akbar was in contact with them and that a plan had been drawn up to demolish the house of Jati Umra of the Sharif family.

He said the whole country was stuck because of the policies of the government in place.

“You are looking for a 60-year-old housing estate,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

“You can question the attribution of Pakistan going back 60 years,” said the former Punjab justice minister.

“Have you noticed Hameeda Begum’s family members?” He asked, questioning due process often claimed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Rana Sana Ullah addressed the Commissioner of Lahore and the Chief Secretary of Punjab that he knew them personally.

“You are crossing the limits after which this country will no longer be liveable,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

He warned the Chief Secretary of Punjab that his children will live here in that country, while Prime Minister Imran Khan and his children will not live here.

“If Banigala can be regularized against Rs 1.2 million then why not Jati Umra?” He said, adding that Zaman Park’s attribution had to be verified.

Rana Sana Ullah swore there would be strong resistance.

“All those who obey the orders of these elected officials must respect the law and if they refuse to do so, they will be responsible,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos