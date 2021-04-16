K-Conk Mania backs Jokowi’s order to study fans at stadium





Football supporters in Indonesia are mature enough to maintain discipline during a pandemic. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President of K-Conk Mania Jimhur Saros said the group of supporters of the Ligue 1 club Madura United he is ready to support the orders of President Joko Widodo Menpora Zainudin Amali. This is linked to the assessment of the presence of supporters in the stadium when the league is taking place. “Indeed, it needs to be investigated. If people don’t have a problem with the activities in malls and markets, the crowd cannot see the sports that are truly loved by the public. Even though the stadium is an open place, “Jimhur said on Friday (4/4). According to Jimhur, football supporters in Indonesia are mature enough to maintain discipline, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Club supporters are well aware that health protocols must be followed so that the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not spread during matches on the green pitch. Therefore, K-Conk is ready to comply with all regulations which are prepared if the Ligue 1 and 2 matches can be watched live in the stadium. “Give us the permission and the opportunity to look into the stadium because the soul of football is actually in the fans. We will prove that the fans are capable of being disciplined,” Jimhur said. On Wednesday, Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali said President Joko Widodo had ordered him to study the possibility of Indonesian League 1 and 2 standing in the presence of spectators in stadiums during the pandemic. Earlier, PMK Coordination Minister Muhadjir Effendy also referred to stadium spectators during the league, after watching the 2021 Menpora Cup at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang Regency, last Saturday. At that time, Muhadjir asked PSSI in order to study and make a proposal for the Ligue 1 and 2 season 2021 to be followed by a crowd of 20 to 30% of the maximum capacity of the stadium. In response to this, Zainudin Amali promised to study it immediately with PSSI and the competition operator, PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB). source: Between







