West sees strategic Iran-China ties as threat, says Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN In an interview with the Global Times published on Thursday, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh, the Iranian ambassador in Beijing stressed that the West was propagating against the strategic ties between Iran and China, because it sees cooperation as a threat.

Keshavarzzadeh said he believed the Western media continued to use the “media” as leverage to expand their colonial rule.

They disseminated false and manipulated information through social media and mass media to prevent friendly Iran-China cooperation. he said.

According to Keshavarzzadeh, Iran and China have enjoyed friendly and peaceful relations for centuries and have never gone to war with each other.

Iran’s top diplomat in China said Western countries view China, an emerging world power, as a threat to their strategic domination.

Regarding the Iran-China strategic cooperation plan, Keshavarzzadeh said the West sees the establishment of long-term strategic and friendly relations between China and other independent countries such as Iran as a threat to its interests. fundamentals in the region.

They are trying to paint a bad image of China to intimidate people in other countries, he told the Global Times.

When economic cooperation brings prosperity to local people and improves their livelihoods, this poisonous and unrealistic propaganda from the West loses its effect, he said of the economic effects of the cooperation plan.

According to the ambassador, Iran and China face common threats such as terrorism, extremism, organized crime and drug trafficking, which require continued cooperation on important regional and international issues to address these issues. challenges and increase regional peace, stability, transport and trade. in international waters.

Achieving these goals requires increased cooperation between the security and military sectors of the two countries to exchange information and plan joint maneuvers. In this regard, close contacts are underway between the military, security and defense sectors of the two countries, said the Iranian ambassador.

The foundations for the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China have been laid in accordance with the implementation of the joint statement of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during Xi’s official visit to Tehran in 2016.

As the title suggests, it mainly covers all the different aspects of cooperation between the two countries, and the second aspect is the duration of the cooperation, which is a roadmap for a quarter of a century.

Keshavarzzadeh called Iran and China two ancient Asian civilizations that have been linked for thousands of years, adding: The purpose of this plan is to deepen and strengthen these bilateral relations and it is not against any third country , did he declare.

Regarding the controversy in Xinjiang, he said: Last week, I visited the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with diplomatic delegates from more than 20 countries. I found it to be very beautiful there. I saw how the efforts of the Chinese central government have changed the lives of the local people and brought prosperity and development to the region. The objective of Western countries in raising the issue of Xinjiang is not benevolent, but only political, and its objective is to put pressure on the Chinese government. The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly opposes these double standards of the West.

Keshavarzzadeh also said that US officials admitted that the policy of maximum pressure on Iran had failed.

Iran and China both view the sanctions as interference in internal affairs and a violation of international law, he added.

The ambassador also said that the decision-making system in Iran is based on national interests and said these decisions will not be influenced by Western pressures. China is now a major global player, and our officials agree with China on expanding global strategic partnerships, Keshavarzzadeh said.

He said Iran has a prime geographic location in West Asia that could link China to Europe.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the diplomat said, China has played a constructive role in the issue of Iran’s nuclear program.

The ambassador went on to say that the two countries were exchanging views on this issue and that China had criticized the United States for violating the 2015 nuclear deal approved by the UN Security Council resolution.

Emphasizing Iran’s position, he said: We expect members of the JCPOA and the international community to act in accordance with their commitments.

SA / PA