GOP Representative John Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, was recruited to run for New York governor





Representative John Katko, RN.Y., speaks at a press conference following a House Republican Caucus meeting in Washington on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Caroline Brehman | CQ-Roll Appeal, Inc. | Getty Images

A Republican congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump is being recruited to run for New York governor next year, according to people briefed on the matter.

Representative John Katko did not rule out showing up, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the privacy of the conversations.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is criticized for several scandals. Several women have accused him of sexual harassment, which he denies, as his administration is under investigation for its handling of data on Covid-19 deaths. The Democratic governor has refused calls to resign and is on his way to running for a fourth term.

Katko, who called for Cuomo’s resignation, is a prominent member of the Republican House caucus. He is the leading member of the House Homeland Security Committee, which could put him in line for president if GOP Republicans recapture the House in the 2022 midterm election.

But Katko could again face hurdles in running for Congress: There is the potential for backlash within his own party to his impeachment vote, and he represents a swing district. Katko’s campaign raised more than $ 400,000 in the first quarter and raised more than $ 580,000 in April, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The race in her district, New York’s 24th, is considered a draw next year, according to analysts at Cook Political Report. The district, which includes Syracuse, is one of at least 17 House Republican races known to be competitive. President Joe Biden won the Katko District over former President Donald Trump by almost 9 points.

Republicans made gains in the House in last year’s election and are just a few seats away from becoming a majority.

Press representatives from Katko’s Congressional Office and the 2022 re-election campaign did not return repeated requests for comment.

The recruitment push for Katko shows GOP members looking for a more moderate candidate for the top office in a traditionally Democratic state. New York GOP representative Lee Zeldin has already declared his candidacy for governor. Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has said he could run with the Republican ticket.

Zeldin, Giuliani and others are expected to speak at Monday’s New York Republican meeting in Albany for statewide suitors, according to a person briefed on the matter. Representative Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., who has not publicly ruled out running for governor in 2022, is also on the list of speakers. Katko should not be present, the person added.

Katko is chairman of the Moderate Republican Governance Group. His voting record indicates that he is not necessarily a radical either. While Katko pushed back on some elements of the Affordable Care Act, he voted no to repeal it in its entirety in 2015. Katko then voted against the Affordable Health Care Act, replacing the Republican for the ACA who passed the House but failed to get through the Senate.

Cuomo has said he wants to run for a fourth term despite his scrutiny.

The vote is mixed for Cuomo. A Morning Consult poll from March shows 53% of New York voters approve of Cuomo. Still, a Quinnipiac poll taken last month indicates that more than 60% of registered New York voters polled would prefer Cuomo not to run again in 2022.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos