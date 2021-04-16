Communities Must Be Heard To Address Violence From NI Shadow Secretary of State





NOT Northern Ireland’s shadow secretary of state said communities must be heard during a visit to areas where recent violence has erupted. Louise Haigh challenged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to follow in his footsteps after visiting the gates of the Peace Wall at Lanark Way, west Belfast, which witnessed dramatic scenes of disorder last week, and to convene multi-party talks. She met young people from the nearby Impact Training organization as well as local community workers on Shankill Road, and earlier visited Sandy Row, another place where violence has erupted in recent weeks. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Unrest in Northern Ireland / PA wire Ms Haigh told the PA News Agency that she heard a real sense of angst and worry in the communities because they were just not being listened to or heard. READ MORE They feel they are not represented in politics, they are in desperate need of leadership and conciliation, and that is why I have asked the Prime Minister to call multi-party talks in Northern Ireland and show some of this leadership to demonstrate to communities. that the policy absolutely works for them, she said. Violence erupted in places across Northern Ireland on successive nights for more than a week following a number of loyalist protests. < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9937%"/> Unrest in Northern Ireland / PA wire It comes amid the anger of trade unionists and loyalists over the post-Brexit arrangements they see as a border in the Irish Sea, as well as the decision not to prosecute Sinn Fein members for alleged violations of coronavirus regulations at a funeral last year. There was also violence on the nationalist side of Lanark Way last week. Dozens of police officers were injured after being attacked by stones, fireworks and petrol bombs. The PSNI used water cannons to quell crowds for the first time in six years. I think it’s imperative that Boris Johnson comes here as soon as possible and hears the same concerns I’ve heard Ms Haigh said she felt it was really important to visit the affected areas and hear the grievances firsthand. I think it is really important to demonstrate and reflect that the vast majority of people in this community have not supported violence and what they have told me time and time again is that they do not want not go back to the dark days of conflict and disorder of the past. , she said. To avoid this, we need to see dialogue and politics fill the space. In times of political instability in Northern Ireland, it has always been the role of the UK government as an honest broker to step in and try to resolve this issue. I think it’s imperative that Boris Johnson comes here as soon as possible and hears the same concerns I’ve heard. Ian Jamison, President of Impact Training, said he was delighted to welcome Ms. Haigh. Young people and youth workers were in the room with her and were able to express their opinions and feelings on life in general and on a number of issues and events which unfortunately culminated in civil unrest last week, did he declare. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7695%"/> Unrest in Northern Ireland / PA wire Community worker Jackie Redpath welcomed the visit and said it was important for Ms Haigh to hear the perspective of young people. It’s very important for a place like the Shankill to have friends in the world and that’s what cultivated with Louise, he said. Betty Carlisle said the community wanted to be heard. Maybe Louise can take it back and some attention will be paid to what people are saying on the pitch, she said. In a previous statement, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said: I am aware of the lingering concerns of some in the Unionist and Loyalist community over the past few months and have engaged and listened to those concerns. However, I remain clear that the right way to express concerns or frustrations is through dialogue, engagement and the democratic process, not violence or disorder.

