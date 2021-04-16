Here’s how social distancing will be maintained tomorrow at the PM Modis rally in Asansol





Amid the increase in coronavirus cases across the country, preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Asansol, West Bengal, in strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. Report linked to polls paying special attention to social distancing. Chairs were placed on the floor with sufficient space between them. This was done for blocks in a row with teams working all night to plan seating arrangements. The Saffron party which had come under massive criticism for its mass rallies and campaigns notably became one of the first to introduce social distancing at a campaign rally, a model that could be emulated by other parties. policies going forward amid the protracted pandemic. BJP promises to adhere to COVID standards The detailed attention to social distancing comes after the BJP pledged to adhere to all guidelines issued by the Election Commission which chaired an all-party meeting earlier today. Speaking to the media after the meeting, BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta said, “We thanked EC for the way they handled the elections. We accepted the COVID election protocols. We didn’t suggest any requirements on clubbing. phases. “ The meeting was called by the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal over complaints that accused several activists and star leaders from all parties of staging massive rallies amid the escalating coronavirus crisis, without even carrying of masks. However, even amid a huge hue and cry from West Bengal Chief Minister and Supreme TMC Minister Mamata Banerjee, who claimed Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah were responsible for the “ spread of COVID in Bengal ” , the EC announced that there would be no clubbing of the remaining phases of the elections in West Bengal. The lead polling body also confirmed that national elections will be held as scheduled, following all necessary COVID-19 protocols in the wake of the rise in infections. West Bengal successfully organized 4 rounds of voting, witnessing occasional and sporadic incidents of violence. The turnout for seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third and fourth phases was 84.63%, 86.11%, 84.61% and 79.90% respectively. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The election results will be announced on May 2. Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with breaking news from West Bengal as the crucial Assembly elections approach. Tap here to watch.







