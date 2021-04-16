AJI and PFI urge Bobby to assess guards: Journalists are not enemies

Medan, CNN Indonesia –

Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) and Indonesian photo reporter (PFI) condemned the deportation actions and the alleged intimidation of journalists by the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) during an interview with the mayor of Medan Bobby Afif Nasution.

AJI chief Medan Liston Damanik strongly protested against the expulsion by officers of two journalists who were waiting for Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution for an interview. This is one of the many bad experiences journalists have covering Bobby Nasution’s activities as mayor of Medan.

Liston pointed out that AJI Medan condemned the act of obstructing journalists’ duties while covering Medan mayor Bobby Nasution.

Although the son-in-law of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is the one who received presidential security, he said, as mayor of Medan, Bobby has a responsibility to the public. Therefore, he continued, Bobby should be open to being interviewed by reporters who work for the public interest.

“AJI demands that the Mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution provide a communication channel or platform for journalists to access public information, especially with regard to the broadest possible performance of Pemko Medan.” The journalist’s right to obtain public information is protected by Act No. 14 of 2008 on the opening of information to the public, ”he said.

Meanwhile, PFI chief Medan Rahmad Suryadi said security at the Medan mayor’s office tends to be excessive and hamper the performance of journalists. This expulsion and intimidation undermined the duties of journalists, which are protected by Law No. 40 of 1999 on the press.

“The act of banning the coverage of journalists has straddled the spirit of democracy. Especially in the age of public information disclosure. What the security team was doing was so arrogant. This incident should be an important note for Bobby as mayor of Medan. Don’t let too much security give the impression of a mayor. Bobby Town is allergic to the media, ”said Rahmad.

PFI Medan, Rahmad added, also supports legal action against those who intimidate and obstruct the duties of journalists. So that in the future there is a deterrent effect so that this does not happen again. Therefore, he continued, PFI Medan is ready to provide assistance to victims of intimidation to make complaints to the authorities.

“We encourage Bobby Nasution to assess the security team. What must be understood is that journalists are not enemies. We are only doing their homework to meet the need for public information. PFI demands that the mayor of Medan, Bobby Afif Nasution, apologizes publicly to the victim. and all the journalists in the city. Medan, “he explained.

This Friday afternoon, like last Thursday, the journalists of Medan took a joint action to protest against the safety of Bobby, accused of obstructing journalistic activities. As part of the joint action led by AJI Medan and PFIMedan, they carried posters with protest phrases.

Some of them are: “The actions of individuals who kick journalists out”, “Journalists’ self-esteem is not just an iftar together” and “This is Maimun Palace, not the Presidential Palace”.

Journalists from the city of Medan who are members of AJI and PFI took action to protest the obstruction of journalists' work to interview Mayor Bobby Nasution on Friday (16 // 4/2021). (CNNIndonesia / Farida)

The deportation and intimidation incident began when two journalists, namely Rechtin Hani Ritonga (Medan Tribun Daily) and Ilham Pradilla (Suara Pakar), were about to conduct a door-blocking interview method (door’s stop) to Bobby at the Medan City Government Office, Wednesday (14/4) afternoon. Therefore, they are waiting for the husband of President Jokowi’s daughter, KahiyangAyu, at the entrance to the hall of the mayor’s office.

Until then, they were approached by PP police who said they could not question Bobby. After giving an explanation, the SatpolPP officer returned. Soon, security officers from the police and Paspampres expelled the two journalists.

The officer said the interview was not conducted during working hours. In fact, the two officers mentioned that the arrival of journalists was accused of disturbing comfort and order.

At that point, Hani felt intimidated because one of the Paspampres yelled at her to kill her and demanded that the recording of the incident be deleted. His colleague Ilham was also asked to turn off video recording. Due to the incident, journalists from all over Medan staged a protest at the Medan Town Hall office.

Bobby received special security from Paspampres because he was President Joko Widodo’s son-in-law. The same guarantee was also given to the son of President Jokowi, Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

The Paspampres commander, Major General Agus Subianto, raised his voice after the incident. He stressed that his subordinates perform their duties in accordance with the rules.

Meanwhile, last Thursday, Medan Pemko’s public relations manager Arrahman Pane. According to him, the problem was just poor communication and suggested that journalists who wanted to conduct interviews should go through Pemko Medan’s public relations.

Ar Rahman claimed journalists were never banned from interviewing Medan mayor Bobby Nasution.

