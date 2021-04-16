Trump made America more divided, a problem Biden can’t undo





Each election produces a gold mine of new data that provides insight into the development of the country. One of the best sources to analyze and understand these changes is the Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voter Index, which appears shortly after each election. The latest PVI was released yesterday. For my money, there are two big takeaways: Former President Donald Trump left America more polarized than ever at the national, state, and congressional level. And despite President Joe Biden’s campaign as a moderate unifier, that polarization may soon worsen.

It’s no shock that Trump divided the country – Americans weren’t exactly unified until he arrived on the scene. But the degree of polarization achieved under Trump is no less striking. In 1976, when voters regularly shared their tickets, there were 124 “cross” districts that elected one party member to the House of Representatives and the other to the White House. That number fell to 16 in the last election: nine Republicans were elected in districts Biden won and seven Democrats won in districts that opted for Trump.

Trump has been an accelerator, rather than a catalyst, of this polarization. Crossover districts have been disappearing for decades as Americans filed into partisan camps (the previous record of 26 was in 2012). But these latest results put a stake in the old saying of Tip O’Neill according to which “all politics is local”. Today all politics are national. As the authors of the report put it: “Legislative elections have increasingly become censuses of blue and red voters in a given area rather than contests between two candidates of different qualifications and backgrounds.”

The number of swing seats in the House has declined sharply since the late 1990s.

Graphic: Cook Policy Report

Americans hoping for a bit of civic healing might be like, “Trump is gone now, so things can only get better from here, right?”

Well, uh… no.

One of the advantages of the PVI is that it measures the relative partisanship of each congressional district, which changes over time. Many of today’s less partisan districts are college-educated suburban Texas and Georgia districts drawn 10 years ago that were once solidly GOP but have drifted into Democrats in the years since. monitoring; or it’s very Hispanic districts in South Florida and Texas that reliably voted for Democrats but bowed to Trump and Republicans last year.

These districts were drawn in 2011 by partisan cartographers to be ‘safe’ seats, and the fact that they are now close illustrates how US politics have changed since then, as political coalitions have shifted under President Obama. then Trump. But they probably won’t stay close. The 2020 census means states will soon be redesigning their congressional districts. Despite several measures to curb gerrymandering, most of these maps will be drawn by partisan actors with an incentive to tilt nearby neighborhoods towards their own party, reducing the number of swing neighborhoods and increasing the overall level of polarization.

In the face of these headwinds, Biden’s efforts to reduce the level of partisanship in the country are unlikely to have much results, at least not if the measure of success is an increase in swing and crossover districts. Instead, he can take comfort in polls showing his policies are widely popular and voters – even many Republicans – believe he does a better job of managing the economy than Trump.

