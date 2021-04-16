Outlook | Azerbaijani authoritarianism and Bakus military trophy park

Many members of the Azerbaijani opposition and civil society had quiet hope during the last years of the 44-day war against Armenia: that after Azerbaijan’s victory, the whole logic of the country’s authoritarian system was going to change. By supporting the government and even attacking fringe anti-war voices, they simultaneously seemed to be hoping for some sort of national reconciliation, a time when society might be able to play a greater role in the governance of the country.

The result was different: President Ilham Aliyev continued to attack and delegitimize the country’s dominant opposition, maintained the same repressive methods, and showed no evidence of interest in reforming the country’s political system.

The recent opening of a military trophy park in Baku, with gruesome displays of helmets and caricatured mannequins of Armenian soldiers, has shocked many. Its dehumanization of the Armenian enemy reflects the logic of exclusion that has dominated in Azerbaijan for decades: the enemy, internal or external, must be eliminated.

While the external enemy deserves physical destruction, according to this logic, the internal opposition, at least the party that rejects the legitimacy of the ruling party, faces persecution whenever it tries to make itself visible. Recently we saw this in the online sexual harassment the daughter of opposition figure Jamil Hasanli; or in the case of the leader of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, a blocking of its Internet and telephone access for a year. Civil society groups are not allowed to receive grants from abroad.

Azerbaijani civil society was severely repressed in 2014; many active members were imprisoned and then released two or three years later. For many others, the risk of remaining in Azerbaijan is intolerable and has emigrated. Some of those who remained have shifted their focus to projects perceived to be safer, such as peacebuilding activities. Nonetheless, last year many of them enthusiastically took up pro-war positions.

They did it because they sincerely believed it was a just war in the name of the nation and not the Aliyev regime. This surprised international observers because, unlike the often nationalist political opposition, these civil society groups claim to be guided by liberal values. Some of them supported the war with reservations, arguing that it was something society demanded or that Baku had no choice after decades of Armenian intransigence. Others, however, have taken aggressive nationalist positions, going so far as to accuse the small minority of anti-war activists of working for foreign subsidies.

In both cases, they were governed by the dominant national idea that has been instilled in us since our early years in school, the Nagorno-Karabakh obsession. Victory should not be expected to change that and end the hostility and dehumanization it engendered.

During the war, Aliyev notoriously referred to Armenian soldiers as dogs, and the phrase “we hunt them like dogs” has been enthusiastically adopted in civil society and opposition circles. Now, however, the same label is used against them. At ceremony Opening the park on April 12, Aliyev called government officials in the early 1990s the dogs responsible for occupying Shusha and Lachin, two territories Azerbaijan lost in and recaptured in the first war .

After the war, in an environment that allows little dissent from the mainstream nationalist discourse and with little imagination on what it would even look like, the opposition and civil society groups find themselves with only marginal questions to contend with. Express. One of the issues they have taken up is opposition to the Russian peacekeeping presence in Nagorno-Karabakh. But the low rate of participation in a recent event organized by the opposition party Musavat in front of the Russian embassy in Baku with slogans like Ivan, come home! demonstrates the irrelevance of the question for most Azerbaijanis.

Hatred towards Armenians is not natural or genetically inherited but constructed, routinized and encouraged by the elites of the country. Not long ago, in 2010, when the Armenian Catholicos Garagin II visited Baku, met Aliyev and prayed in the abandoned Armenian church. Armenian and Azerbaijani public intellectuals used to visit each of the other capitals regularly, but the last such visit was in 2009.

The ruling regime is now stronger than ever and does not need reconciliation, neither with opposition parties and civil society groups that reject its legitimacy, nor with the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. The latter would require at least some degree of democratization and reform, which in turn would require greater inclusion and revitalization of civil society. It would also risk angering those who accepted the premise of an Azerbaijani national identity based on the hostility and dehumanization of Armenians. What interest is there government?

Certain opposition groups in theory have benefited from this new situation, establishing ideological niches without questioning the legitimacy of the government. A notable example is Tural Abbasli of the AG party, modeled on the similarly named ruling AK party of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. Abbasli, 38, has adopted Erdogans’ right-wing nationalist populist model, declaring himself the voice of the voiceless. It quickly gained popularity with Facebook and TikTok videos sharply criticizing government officials for their corruption and demanding social justice for those he considers ordinary people.

Azerbaijan is not a land of cool boys, he said. Azerbaijan is us, those who live on the outskirts, those who are on TikTok. Look at the martyrs! They were the ones who spent their time in the chaikhanas! They are Azerbaijan, we are Azerbaijan! In an environment where Turkey and Erdogan in particular have become heroes for their support for Azerbaijan during the war, Abbaslis’ rise is not surprising.

Another systemic opposition group, the Alternative Republic Party (ReAl), has shifted from its old progressive, pro-Western image to a more openly right-wing position. ReAl chief Ilgar Mammadov along with Abbasli went even further than government officials and made it explicit irredentist complaints against the region of southern Armenia Syunik (known as Zangezur for Azerbaijanis). The favor enjoyed by both in government was illustrated by their participation in a government managed trip in the newly reconquered region of Aghdam.

On the other hand, look at what happened when a group of Azerbaijani feminists tried to organize a walk for International Women’s Day. Apart from the police message that they would not allow feminists to walk, they were also threatened by nationalist extremists and as a result the rally was much smaller than a similar event a year ago. Police arrested nearly 30 participants.

In this context, we should not be shocked by the opening of the Parc des Trophées Militaires. It is a play with the logic that dominates the Azerbaijani state: authoritarianism inside and out.