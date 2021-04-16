Boris Johnson to travel to India on April 25 for trip cut short by Covid, the expected ‘2030 roadmap’





LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India on April 25 on his first major international visit outside Europe since winning the 2019 election, but his schedule has been slashed due to the explosion of cases of Covid-19 in India.

During the trip, which will include a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India and the UK stand ready to agree on a 2030 roadmap for future relations in a wide range of areas, including the defense and security, technology collaboration, closer engagement in the Indo-Pacific Region and Western Indian Ocean, trade and investment, healthcare, climate change and people-to-people relations, a spokesperson for the Indian High Commission told London.

Highlighting the significant shift in the UK’s external relations to the Indo-Pacific in the UK’s recent integrated review, the spokesperson said the visit should focus on bilateral cooperation in order to achieve the full potential for enhanced cooperation in this region.

It is not known how many days it was originally supposed to be in India, but sources involved in the trip told TOI: The total scope of the program has been reduced due to Covid, so it will have a shorter program in India. It is an animated image. It is not confirmed how long he will stay but most events will now take place on April 26 in Delhi.

The trip will focus on high-level talks with the Indian government and business leaders in Delhi, Downing Street sources said.

The British Prime Minister will be accompanied by a larger delegation, including British media, all of whom will have to follow the Covid-19 travel rules upon their return to the UK.

Following the UK-India collaboration on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Johnsons visit will provide an opportunity to further consolidate the India-UK joint partnership to tackle future pandemics through the development of health infrastructure, joint investments in vaccine research and development, faster exchanges of health professionals and the strengthening of existing institutional links / partnerships in the health sector, added the spokesperson. .

The strengthened trade partnership between the two countries for a possible future post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement will be a key priority, as will discussions on joint efforts in climate change mitigation, ahead of COP26 in Glasgow. in November.

The visit is expected to streamline and further liberalize the mobility of nationals between the two countries, the spokesperson added.

