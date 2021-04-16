Vernon Jones announces Georgia governor’s race bid





The former state representative has gained notoriety for his staunch support for the former president.

ATLANTA Vernon Jones, the former Georgia State Representative from DeKalb County who gained notoriety as a Democrat who has fiercely supported former President Donald Trump, will run for governor as a Republican.

Jones will seek to take advantage of the support and loyalty of Trump’s conservative base in Georgia in an attempt to oust Governor Brian Kemp in the GOP primary next year.

The governor fell out of favor with the former president last year, over Trump’s perception that Kemp was not doing enough to help him reverse his electoral defeat in Georgia.

Jones has become a favorite of Trump’s base by appearing at rallies and strongly supporting the former president’s false claim that the election was stolen or “fixed.” He was among the speakers at the Jan.6 rally that preceded the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Trump has vowed to get involved in the Republican primary campaign to support Kemp’s challengers.

“The time is right. Georgia is ready!” Jones wrote on Twitter teasing his announcement.

The time has come. Georgia is ready! pic.twitter.com/ClIcnF6JtI

– Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 15, 2021

He will lead a press conference to announce his candidacy outside the State Capitol at 10 a.m. Friday.

“In the midst of a battle that will determine the future not only of Georgia, but also that of America and our great experience known as democracy, we need a fighter for Georgia,” said declared his press release. “Vernon Jones will meet this need and his future efforts to put Georgia first.”

Jones is one of many high-profile campaign announcements this week for the 2022 races, including two Republicans who declared a race against Senator Raphael Warnock and a Democrat who announced an attorney general bid against the current one. Republican AG Chris Carr.







