Millions of Americans believe the election was stolen. How much should we worry about more violence? | American Politics





Three months after an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, around 50 million Republicans still believe the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, according to a recent national poll. But it’s far from clear how many Americans might still be ready to take violent action to support this belief.

Early research into the continued risk of violence from Big Lie Trumps produced a wide variety of results. A political scientist from the University of Chicago estimated, based on a single national survey in March, that the current size of an ongoing insurgency movement in the United States could reach 4% of American adults, or about 10 million. of people.

Other political violence experts have warned that the survey results of what Americans think give virtually no idea how many will ever act on those beliefs. Researchers who interviewed some of Trump’s most loyal supporters over the past few months say many of them seem to be calming down, still thinking the election was stolen, but not keen to do much about it. subject. The few attempts by far-right extremist groups to mobilize protests across the country after January 6 have mostly failed.

A lot of people talk, but very few walk, Michael Jensen, a senior radicalization researcher at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (Start), told the Guardian. Only a tiny fraction of those who hold radical views will act on it.

More than 800 people among a crowd of more than 10,000 are estimated to have entered the Capitol building, the acting Capitol Police chief said in February. Almost 400 of them are now facing charges.

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol. Photograph: Joel Marklund / Bildbyran / Zuma Press / Rex / Shutterstock

Extremism pundits have called the January 6 attack an example of mass radicalization, with a majority of those accused of the incident having no affiliation with existing extremist groups, according to initial analyzes. More than half of those indicted in the insurgency appear to have planned their participation on their own, without even coordinating with family members or close friends, according to an analysis. Almost half were business owners or had white-collar jobs, and very few were unemployed, in stark contrast to the profiles of some violent right-wing extremists.

Today trumps relative silence and the gradual return to a more normal life as more Americans have been vaccinated, has created conditions very different from those of the days and weeks leading up to January 6.

The charismatic leader has been silenced for the most part. He might find his way back into the public spotlight, but from now on he’s been effectively muted, Jensen said.

We were in a very unique situation with the pandemic, the lockdowns, and the isolated and fearful people. You had a vulnerable population, he added. Today people are getting back to their lives.

The recooling

In the aftermath of the Capitol attack, a large majority of Americans condemned the rioters and said they should be prosecuted.

But research in recent months has also shown that many Republican voters are still loyal to Trump and receptive to the lies from him and other Republican politicians about the 2020 election and the insurgency that followed.

A March Reuters / Ipsos investigation found that more than half of Republicans endorsed a false claim that the attack was led by violent left-wing protesters trying to portray Trump, and also said that they believed that the people who gathered on Capitol Hill were mostly peaceful. Law-abiding Americans.

Six in ten Republicans in this survey also said they believed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. That percentage of the sample would be roughly 50 to 55 million Americans, Chris Jackson, Ipsos senior vice president of public affairs, told The Guardian.

In mid-March, researchers at the University of Chicago attempted to focus on the percentage of Americans who still believed in Trump’s big lie, and who might also be prepared to act violently as a result, using a sample nationally representative of a thousand Americans. adults.

Two-thirds of respondents said they believed the election was legitimate, the researchers found. Another 27% said they believed the election was stolen from Trump, but only approved a non-violent protest. Only 4% said they believed the election was stolen and also expressed willingness to engage in violent protests.

That 4% would translate to about 10 million American adults, said Robert Pape, a political scientist at the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, who specializes in global suicide attacks, and who pivoted last year to focus on violence. politics in the United States.

According to Nathan Kalmoe, a political scientist at Louisiana State University, who has been asking Americans about political violence since 2017, other experts argued that what poll respondents mean when they say they support the use of violence to achieving their political goals is far from straightforward.

The results of this research are concerning: in February, 20% of Republicans and 13% of Democrats now say violence is at least somewhat justified to advance their party goals.

But only a small fraction of those interviewed who said the violence alongside them was at least somewhat justified in a previous survey endorsed gun and deadly violence, Kalmoe said, instead citing brawls, destruction of property and non-violent actions such as insults. Violence does not mean mass death or even murder, even among people who think some violence is okay, Kalmoe said.

It is estimated that more than 800 people out of a crowd of more than 10,000 people entered the Capitol building. Photograph: Leah Millis / Reuters

There are many stages ranging from attitudes and behavioral intentions to behaviors that prevent people from acting violently, even when they have violent opinions, he added. Knowing how many people could accomplish all of these steps was an almost impossible question.

Christopher Parker, a political scientist who studies race and the evolution of American right-wing movements, said a preliminary finding that 4% of American adults thought the election was stolen from Trump and approved of violence was a result plausible survey, given that approximately 7% of American adults reported attending a Tea Party event.

A March survey by the Pew Research Center found that a similar proportion of Americans expressing the most skeptical view of a crackdown on rioters on Capitol Hill, with 4% saying it was not at all important for them to be prosecuted.

But it was also very possible that the attitudes of Trump supporters would change over time, Parker warned, and that the 4% figure from mid-March could already decline.

In focus groups with Trump loyalists in Wisconsin and Georgia that Parker worked on, Trump supporters appeared angry, but also disheartened, feeling helpless and uncertain about getting more involved in politics. Trump voters appeared to be much less threatened by Biden than by Obama, focus groups said, and were interested in what Bidens’ post-pandemic recovery plan might do for them personally.

Arlie Hochschild, a sociologist who currently interviews the region, found that in eastern Kentucky, even among staunch Trump supporters, there had been a chill.

I think a lot of people felt abandoned. Trump has not forgiven [the Capitol rioters]. He’s gone Arlie Hochschild,

Hochschild, author of Strangers in their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right, said Trumps’ most ardent supporters, those who believe the election was stolen from him, are under pressure, feeling threatened. by the repression of the police. rioters on Capitol Hill on the one hand, and a sense of abandonment to Trump’s behavior on the other.

By January 6, some Trump supporters had felt proud, patriotic, defending democracy, and within days it had turned into dishonor, criminalization. They were shot. The law was looking for them, she said.

At the same time, I think a lot of people felt abandoned. Trump has not forgiven [the Capitol rioters]. He left, disappeared in silence. They feel like: Wait a minute: why doesn’t he speak for us? Why doesn’t he defend us?

A minority of Trump supporters whom Hochschild is questioning today redouble their beliefs about voter fraud, she said, expressing paranoia over the takeover of a large government and feeling watched and in danger. But the majority dispelled the emotion over the issue of voter fraud.

Experts have warned that even the smallest fraction of people willing to use violence to support their extreme beliefs are dangerous, especially in the United States, where political violence in recent years has often taken the form of mass shootings causing a lot of damage. victims in places like churches and synagogues. and stores.

Hochschild said she was more concerned with continuing political violence in the long term than in the short term. I have a feeling a lot of people take an extreme position, she said. I just don’t see him mobilized at this point.

The reality is that when you see Jan. 6, not a large part of Americans did that, said Jhacova Williams, an economist with Rand Corporation who has studied the aftermath of lynchings in the southern United States. .

Yet, she said, political violence can have devastating and lasting effects, both on peoples and on democracies, while being driven by a relatively small number of people, as long as the majority does not intervene. not.

While the lynchings were carried out in public and attracted crowds, if you look historically, it wasn’t like you had masses in the south lynching people, Williams said. It was a subset of people doing this.

