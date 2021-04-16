Ireland takes the first step to ban conversion therapy. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is still twiddling his thumbs

The Irish government took the first step towards banning conversion therapy just days after a coalition of all islands demanded the harmful the practice is prohibited.

Republic of Ireland Minister for Children Roderic OGorman has asked government officials to investigate how conversion therapy, which refers to efforts to change sexual orientation or gender identity of one person, could be banned once and for all.

Pseudoscientific practice has been debunked by nearly every major psychiatric and medical organization, while research has shown conversion therapy survivors to have worse mental health issues.

The Irish Tripartite Coalition pledged to ban conversion therapy in its government agenda last year and action is finally being taken to protect LGBT + people from the harmful practice.

Officials from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth have prepared a scoring document on conversion therapy and are working with the Department of Health to pass on legislative proposals , TheJournal.ie reported Thursday (April 15).

Minister OGorman told the outlet that the government must be proactive in banning practices that not only spread harmful and discriminatory messages, but also have serious negative consequences on the mental health of young people, with the potential to inflict harm. long-term.

He continued: Legislating for a ban on conversion therapy will send a clear and unambiguous message to everyone, young and old, that a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression is not is not up for debate.

Write about Twitter, added the Minister for Children: No one should be forced to be what he is not. So-called conversion therapy is a dangerous pseudo-scientific practice with dire consequences. We have a duty to ensure that no one in Ireland suffers from this.

Conversion therapy has no place in any civilized society

Adam Long, advocacy and communications officer with the National LGBT Federation of Ireland, welcomed the ministers’ clear statement of intent to ban so-called harmful and abusive conversion therapy.

The story continues

The practice has been labeled a form of torture by the United Nations and has no place in any civilized society, Long said. RoseNews.

A complete ban is needed, including in religious settings where the vast majority of this so-called therapy takes place.

We also welcome the Recent comments of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion who, by calling for the implementation of a ban, made it clear that such a law was in no way contrary to religious rights.

Moninne Griffith, CEO of LGBT + youth charity BeLonGTo, urged the government to ban this dangerous and discredited practice altogether.

In Ireland, LGBTI + youth under the age of 18 are particularly at risk of undergoing conversion therapy because parents and guardians can consent to mental health treatment on their behalf, including conversion therapy, Griffith said. . RoseNews.

In fact, the Mental Health Act 2001 states that those under the age of 18 do not have the right to refuse treatment once their parents have consented, leaving some LGBTI + youth with no choice but to be subjected to this harmful practice.

Attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity through conversion therapy is a form of family rejection that can lead to serious mental health problems. LGBTI + youth deserve to be accepted and should never be forced to change who they are or who they love.

Minister OGormans’ comments come just days after the formation of the Coalition Against Anti-Conversion Therapy (ACTC), an island-wide multi-stakeholder group calling for a ban on the practice in Northern Ireland and the Republic of ‘Ireland.

The ACTC has received support from political parties on both sides of the border across the political spectrum, including Fine Gael, Sinn Fin, Social Democrats, Fianna Fil, People Before Profit, Labor, the Green Party. , Aunt, the SDLP and the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).

Sinn Fin Senator Fintan Warfield has been pushing for conversion therapy to be banned in the Republic of Ireland since 2018, when he first introduced a law banning the practice. The Warfields Bill is currently in its third stage in the upper house in Seanad, Ireland.

Christine OMahony, CCTA’s public relations manager, said the group was delighted to hear Minister OGorman is considering banning conversion therapy and urged the government to pass Warfields legislation.

It’s so great that the government reacted so quickly to our campaign, OMahony said.

While OGorman has not yet fully laid out its plans, we believe there is no need for the government to draft its own bill, when the Warfields Bill already exists and has received widespread support. parties.

We look forward to communicating with OGorman in the future and thank them for including such internet in our campaign.

If the political will of the government is there, everything is in place

Warfield said government officials previously told him that pre-legislative research and an impact assessment must be completed before his bill can go through the remaining stages and become law.

We are currently working with government ministers to determine exactly the status and progress of this pre-legislative work and are pushing for time for debate to be allocated as soon as possible, Warfield said. RoseNews.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a reaffirmation of overwhelming public support for a ban as well as the existing political consensus. If the political will of the government is there, everything is in place to give effect to a powerful piece of legislation. I will work hard over the next few weeks to facilitate this.

Conor Stitt, who worked with Warfield to draft the bill in 2018, warned that any ban must prohibit all shapes of conversion therapy, noting that research suggests that the majority of these practices take place in religious settings.

He also said the bill should be inclusive for trans people, pointing to research conducted by the UK government in 2018 that found trans people are at greater risk of undergoing conversion therapy than cis people.

As the Irish government continues to ban, the UK government continues to dragging his heels on the issue.

It is almost three years ever since the Theresa Mays government pledged to ban conversion therapy in England, Scotland and Wales. No law has been presented.

Equality Minister Liz Truss insisted that legislation would be brought forward to ban conversion therapy, but LGBT + people have become increasingly frustrated with the stalled progress. Three members of the LGBT government advisory committee resigned in March, citing a hostile environment, after it was later announced that the group was completely disbanded.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland ministers committed to proscribe conversion therapy in September 2020. The Ministry of Communities is currently developing a sexual orientation strategy, scheduled for publication in late December, which should present legislative plans.