Liberty University sues ex-president Falwell over hidden affair | Donald Trump News





The Conservative Evangelical School is asking Jerry Falwell Jr for $ 30 million in damages resulting from shamelessness.

Liberty University has sued its former president Jerry Falwell Jr, a once influential figure among evangelical Christians in America, claiming he undermined his moral standards by hiding his affair with a pool attendant who tried to extort them.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in state court in Lynchburg, Va. Seeks at least $ 30 million in damages.

He said Falwell, 58, failed in his homework by refusing to reveal his relationship with his wife Beckis with the attendant and negotiating higher pay and severance pay when he knew the breach could cause damage school.

Libertysaid Falwell has mixed his academic duties wrong with his personal life knowing that infidelity, shamelessness and acceptance of a laid back lifestyle would be in stark contrast to the conduct expected of Liberty executives.

Falwell did not immediately respond to a text and voicemail message on Friday asking for comment.

Lawyers who have represented Falwell in recent litigation could not be reached immediately or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Falwell resigned from Liberty last August, a day after pool warden Giancarlo Granda told Reuters he had had years of sex with the Falwells.

Giancarlo Granda, who befriended University of Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr and his wife Rebecca while working as a pool attendant at a luxury Miami Beach hotel and was later supported by them in a commercial venture involving a youth hostel, is pictured in August. 10, 2020 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]Granda had met the Falwells in Miami in 2012, five years after Falwell became president of Libertys. Falwell had succeeded his late father JerryFalwellSr, the eminent televangelist and founder of Libertys.

Liberty said Falwells’ conduct violated the Liberty Way, his term for centering life on a rigorous education and a commitment to faith and Biblical standards of morality.

He wants Falwell to pay $ 10 million in compensatory damages, which he says can be tripled under Virginia law, plus punitive and other damages. He also wants to return phones, computers and other school property to her.

A Liberty spokesperson declined Reuters’ request to comment on the lawsuit.

At Liberty, Falwell had become a force in US conservative politics, and his support for Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential race helped win over evangelicals in a crowded Republican field.

Ahead of his departure, Falwell took time off after posting on social media and then deleting a photo of himself with his arm around his assistant wife, where his pants were partially unzipped. a joke.

In October, Falwell sued Liberty for libel, claiming it damaged his reputation by giving credit to what he called Grandas’ lies. He dropped that trial in December.

