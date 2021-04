WASHINGTON (AP) Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday rescinded a Trump-era memo that restricted the use of consent orders that federal prosecutors had used in large investigations of police services.

Garland issued a new memorandum to all U.S. attorneys and other Department of Justice officials outlining the new policies on civil agreements and consent decrees with state and local governments.

The note comes as the Justice Department shifts its priorities to focus more on civil rights issues, criminal justice reviews and policing policies in the wake of nationwide protests against the deaths of black Americans at the hands of the law enforcement.

By relaxing the restrictions on the use of consent decrees, the Department of Justice is making it easier for its prosecutors to use the tool to force changes on law enforcement and other government agencies with widespread abuse and misconduct.

The note in particular overrides a previous note issued by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions shortly before his resignation in November 2018.

Democrats have long claimed that the ability of the Justice Department’s civil rights division to conduct thorough investigations into police services was curtailed under President Donald Trump. So-called pattern or practice investigations examine whether systemic deficiencies contribute to the misconduct or allow it to persist.

This memorandum clearly states that the Ministry will use all appropriate legal authorities to safeguard civil rights and protect the environment, in accordance with long-standing ministerial practice and informed by the expertise of the ministry’s career workforce, Garland said.

The Justice Department has not completely banned investigations into models or practice under Trump, but former Attorney General William Barr has suggested they may have been overused before.

As attorney general in the Obama administration, Eric Holder has frequently criticized violent clashes with police and initiated a series of civil rights investigations into local law enforcement practices. Civil rights investigations often ended with court-approved consent decrees that called for reform.

Consent orders included those from police in Ferguson, Missouri, after the murder of Michael Brown and in Baltimore after the death in custody of 25-year-old Freddie Gray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

