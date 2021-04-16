Politics
Integrated exam failing the world’s poorest
Boris Johnsons’ government has been accused of failing to properly address the devastating effects of poverty, climate change and gender equality on some of the world’s poorest countries.
Critics have said that the government Integrated review Defense, Security and Foreign Policy, which was released last month and explains how the UK sees its role on the international stage over the next decade, ignores key issues.
They say this is incompatible with the British presentation of a world Britain and rather refers to a more “imperial” attitude.
During a small committee hearing with deputies on Tuesday, Laurie Lee, CEO of CARE International UK, condemned what he said was a missed opportunity, pointing out that gender equality is only literally mentioned once in the entire review.
He added: The review talks about girls’ education which is good, it talks a little bit about gender-based violence in relation to conflict, but the other pillars of this strategic vision around gender equality economic empowerment of women, political empowerment of women and access to sexual and reproductive health is largely lacking.
Lee said the Aid Act should be used to help reduce poverty in a way that reduces inequalities between people of different sexes.
His comments follow criticism of Chancellor Rishi Sunaks’ November announcement that UK foreign aid would be cut from 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) to 0.5%, without mention in examining a previous commitment to give 50% of official development assistance to fragile and war-torn countries.
An expert on the select committee also questioned how truly global the image of global Britain presented in the review was. Professor Melissa Leach, Director of the University of Sussex Institute for Development Studies, said the phrase was widely overused and often used with a degree of hypocrisy.
She added: On the one hand, talking about global Britain, but actually withdrawing from many aspects of global relations that have been enjoyed by people all over the world, and indeed people of this country.
She said there were positive aspects to the report, namely the general commitments to biodiversity and human rights as mentioned in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with the UK aiming to achieve them. achieve by 2030.
However, she added that development takes up an extremely small number of pages in a very long report that focuses entirely on defense.
The disregard for development in this review is a huge loss to this country’s long-standing role as what many have called a development superpower and the soft power and global influence it creates, and combined with the Government’s decision to reduce UK ODA (official development assistance), this demonstrates a truly disappointing lack of ambition for the UK’s role in international development.
The professor mentioned that UK aid surveys reveal a higher level of support for aid to tackle extreme poverty than is often frankly argued in government rhetoric, and said the image of world Britain painted by the examination was perhaps reminiscent of a more imperial moment. .
Listening to local voices, working with people in real need is a big part of what global Britain has been and could be in the future, she noted.
In June of last year, Boris Johnson laid out his ambitions for what he called a “global Britain” in the wake of the pandemic, saying the crisis offered proof of “the fundamental importance of l ‘international commitment and exactly why our country must play its global role’. .
He said the integrated review would maximize “the UK’s influence and integrate all aspects of our international effort.”
President of the International Development Committee, Sarah Champion MP, said previously that the examination was fraught with contradictions. The government explains that Africa will be increasingly left behind, that with a growing population, Africa will be hit hardest by the effects of climate change, poverty and conflict. Yet the UK’s international priorities shift towards the Indo-Pacific, with likely less development spending going to Africa. Committing to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 is admirable, but excluding extreme poverty as a strategic aid goal is bizarre.
Champion added that the review was due around this time last year and that the development strategy, which is expected to explain the details of the merger between the Department of International Development and the Department of Foreign Affairs, as well as the cuts announced in July and November, will not come before 2022.
It was due out this year.
Lee described this delay as alarming and added: Hope we get it back. [foreign aid budgets] to 0.7% by then.
Lee added that the review underlined the importance of economic development, but said: It says almost nothing about the distribution of wealth, ensuring that economic growth is inclusive in the way we have become very accustomed to DFID in the past speaking of leaving no one behind.
It leaves you wondering, well, where is it on the priority list of this one department now that it has so lacked what was supposed to be the integrated view?
Professor Leach said: Development must be transformational. It’s not just about building back better, it’s about moving forward differently in a way that really takes these global challenges that the SDGs have actually articulated very well, very seriously.
The Conservative government’s commitment written in law by former Prime Minister David Cameron to keep the foreign aid budget at 0.7% of GNI, was spelled out in the 2015 International Development Act.
This was reduced after Chancellor Rishi Sunak reduce it to 0.5% in November of last year.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baroness Sugg resigned quickly thereafter, saying it was fundamentally wrong to drop the 0.7% commitment.
In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, she added: Cutting back British aid risks undermining your efforts to promote a global Britain.
Lee said: Making the cuts without a parliamentary vote to change the law is questionable. The foreign minister himself told parliament on November 26 that the law was really clear, that they would have to change the law and that they would be legally challenged if they did not.
Nothing has changed other than the calculation that this vote would be lost. It is not fair that the legal opinions of the government have changed for this political reason.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the cuts a death sentence in Yemen, and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock has described it as alarming.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]