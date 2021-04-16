Integrated exam failing the world’s poorest

Boris Johnson visits BAE Systems at Warton Airfield in Preston, North West England, marking the publication of the Integrated Review in March. (AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnsons’ government has been accused of failing to properly address the devastating effects of poverty, climate change and gender equality on some of the world’s poorest countries.

Critics have said that the government Integrated review Defense, Security and Foreign Policy, which was released last month and explains how the UK sees its role on the international stage over the next decade, ignores key issues.

They say this is incompatible with the British presentation of a world Britain and rather refers to a more “imperial” attitude.

During a small committee hearing with deputies on Tuesday, Laurie Lee, CEO of CARE International UK, condemned what he said was a missed opportunity, pointing out that gender equality is only literally mentioned once in the entire review.

He added: The review talks about girls’ education which is good, it talks a little bit about gender-based violence in relation to conflict, but the other pillars of this strategic vision around gender equality economic empowerment of women, political empowerment of women and access to sexual and reproductive health is largely lacking.

Lee said the Aid Act should be used to help reduce poverty in a way that reduces inequalities between people of different sexes.

His comments follow criticism of Chancellor Rishi Sunaks’ November announcement that UK foreign aid would be cut from 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) to 0.5%, without mention in examining a previous commitment to give 50% of official development assistance to fragile and war-torn countries.

An expert on the select committee also questioned how truly global the image of global Britain presented in the review was. Professor Melissa Leach, Director of the University of Sussex Institute for Development Studies, said the phrase was widely overused and often used with a degree of hypocrisy.

She added: On the one hand, talking about global Britain, but actually withdrawing from many aspects of global relations that have been enjoyed by people all over the world, and indeed people of this country.

She said there were positive aspects to the report, namely the general commitments to biodiversity and human rights as mentioned in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with the UK aiming to achieve them. achieve by 2030.

However, she added that development takes up an extremely small number of pages in a very long report that focuses entirely on defense.

The disregard for development in this review is a huge loss to this country’s long-standing role as what many have called a development superpower and the soft power and global influence it creates, and combined with the Government’s decision to reduce UK ODA (official development assistance), this demonstrates a truly disappointing lack of ambition for the UK’s role in international development.

The professor mentioned that UK aid surveys reveal a higher level of support for aid to tackle extreme poverty than is often frankly argued in government rhetoric, and said the image of world Britain painted by the examination was perhaps reminiscent of a more imperial moment. .

Listening to local voices, working with people in real need is a big part of what global Britain has been and could be in the future, she noted.

In June of last year, Boris Johnson laid out his ambitions for what he called a “global Britain” in the wake of the pandemic, saying the crisis offered proof of “the fundamental importance of l ‘international commitment and exactly why our country must play its global role’. .

He said the integrated review would maximize “the UK’s influence and integrate all aspects of our international effort.”

President of the International Development Committee, Sarah Champion MP, said previously that the examination was fraught with contradictions. The government explains that Africa will be increasingly left behind, that with a growing population, Africa will be hit hardest by the effects of climate change, poverty and conflict. Yet the UK’s international priorities shift towards the Indo-Pacific, with likely less development spending going to Africa. Committing to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 is admirable, but excluding extreme poverty as a strategic aid goal is bizarre.

Champion added that the review was due around this time last year and that the development strategy, which is expected to explain the details of the merger between the Department of International Development and the Department of Foreign Affairs, as well as the cuts announced in July and November, will not come before 2022.

It was due out this year.

Lee described this delay as alarming and added: Hope we get it back. [foreign aid budgets] to 0.7% by then.

Lee added that the review underlined the importance of economic development, but said: It says almost nothing about the distribution of wealth, ensuring that economic growth is inclusive in the way we have become very accustomed to DFID in the past speaking of leaving no one behind.

It leaves you wondering, well, where is it on the priority list of this one department now that it has so lacked what was supposed to be the integrated view?

Professor Leach said: Development must be transformational. It’s not just about building back better, it’s about moving forward differently in a way that really takes these global challenges that the SDGs have actually articulated very well, very seriously.

The Conservative government’s commitment written in law by former Prime Minister David Cameron to keep the foreign aid budget at 0.7% of GNI, was spelled out in the 2015 International Development Act.

This was reduced after Chancellor Rishi Sunak reduce it to 0.5% in November of last year.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baroness Sugg resigned quickly thereafter, saying it was fundamentally wrong to drop the 0.7% commitment.

In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, she added: Cutting back British aid risks undermining your efforts to promote a global Britain.

Lee said: Making the cuts without a parliamentary vote to change the law is questionable. The foreign minister himself told parliament on November 26 that the law was really clear, that they would have to change the law and that they would be legally challenged if they did not.

Nothing has changed other than the calculation that this vote would be lost. It is not fair that the legal opinions of the government have changed for this political reason.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the cuts a death sentence in Yemen, and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock has described it as alarming.