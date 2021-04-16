Politics
Four specials take outdoor comedy in unexpected directions
Laughter does not echo the clouds. This is the first challenge of outdoor comedy. According to common wisdom, the ideal conditions for a small, dark room with an upright, low ceiling are pretty much the opposite of outdoor comedy. There was actually a history of such performances, before the pandemic, with its clean street comedy legends. But over the last year a niche has become mainstream, and now there’s a new kind of special, tried out by Chelsea Handler, Colin Quinn and others. Four other funny comedians recently got a laugh while enjoying the away special, and given the loosening of the rules for indoor performances, they could also be the last of their kind.
Vir Das, ten out of ten
No artist has epitomized the globalization of stand-up over the past decade like Vir Das, the prolific Indian comic book currently filming a new comedy by Judd Apatow. This role could be an escape if Das hadn’t already broken up. With six promotions and nearly 8 million Twitter Followers, Das is a huge star, but not yet in America. But his sane and charismatic comic style seems perfectly suited to cross cultures. In videos shot in a forest in southwest India, he has posted joke pieces every month this year (he took a hiatus in April for filming). Each tackles a fleshy subject large enough to interest the whole world (religion, freedom of expression, relations between East and West).
He’s quick to tie together different cultures, making connections, for example, between supporters of Trump, Brexit, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But this sprawling ambition does not lead him to make the mistake of avoiding specificity. His comedy is filled with references to Indian culture that I didn’t understand, but he manages to quickly explain or provide enough context for me to enjoy the joke.
You don’t have to have seen Modi’s speech to find Dass’ imitation of his speaking style funny. Das is particularly sharp on accents from around the world and their meanings, perhaps just behind Trevor Noah, another digitally savvy comic and fan of jokes that span continents. Laughing at how Indians adopt American or British accents, Das points out that they never take on German or Mexican accents, joking that Indians are ambitious in their accents. But his local shots lead to a broader critique of the West. After a reference to Harry Potter, he points out that the books are popular in India. We love British magic here, he says. Remember that trick where they wiped out all of our resources?
Brian Regan, on the rocks
At the start of his final stage, venerable stand-up Brian Regan calls attention to his suddenly gray hair. Covid has struck, he says. I went into hibernation and brought out an elderly person. And this is the latest news note in this finely crafted hour of minor observation jokes. Regan has always been good at escape-watching humor, and he splits into light fun, exploring standard topics like animals, food, and language. (Orchestral pit. These words don’t go together.) There is an elaborate and remarkable part of his OCD, but his work is far from personal. His old-fashioned jokes, with broad assaults and utilitarian transitions (I like words). And while he’s outside with a masked crowd, the sound design and camera work make it nothing different from a pre-pandemic show.
Many will find something refreshing in entertainment that feels like another, more carefree era. Regan (who contracted Covid-19 in December) is the rare comic that regularly tells jokes that you will have no trouble hinting at your quarantined children. His pace is most similar to Jay Leno’s of the 1980s, and although they are both workaholics, Regan has proven to be more consistent. It’s easy for the casual observer to overlook the considerable technical prowess Regan has honed over the decades (his patience with setups, the perfect choice of words). Even with his clownish physicality, eyes jumping, darting, eyebrows raised, he makes for an effortless standing appearance.
A honking car is one of the ugliest sounds in everyday life. We have been conditioned to associate it with anxiety, error, even danger. Expecting him to replace laughter on a comedy show is like replacing kisses with coughs and hoping the romance continues just fine. So too bad comics like Erica Rhodes who made the most of their performances in drive-ins. The good news is the numbers are finally dropping, she says in her fun hour intermittently, keeping pace before the punchline, of people chasing their dreams.
Rhodes does comedy out of unease, plastering a smile after jokes about depression, horrible dates, and the disappointment of having a towel in his thirties. There is a tension in this incongruity that makes her a promising stand-up character. But too many of his more ambitious tracks, like the one on online dating, seem unfinished, starting off strong, gaining momentum, then casually running out of steam. In some cases, it is the other way around. She has a very clear idea of how the end of digital conversations these days leads to an emoji arms race that frustrates everyone. But it begins with a sentence about the end of the period that does not land entirely. It’s a good joke looking for a better setup.
Ester Steinberg, Burning Bush
In her always-fun new special, Ester Steinberg says she’s found the perfect guy, before listing the three things he has and always wanted: He’s grown up, he’s Jewish, and he has a deceased mom. It’s one of many new twists on old Jewish jokes in a set that represents a breakthrough for this talented comic. Its notable less for the freshness of the content (weddings, maternity, strip clubs) than for the dizzying enthusiasm of its delivery.
Steinberg, who gave birth just six weeks before this special was filmed, has been a charismatic comic book candle for years, but there is an agility here that is the work of someone who has become their own. Layering jokes into jokes (at the same drive-in where Rhodes played), she laughs wordlessly, going from a flaming moan and vocal fry to a dry dead end. His physicality somehow manages to evoke Bill Burr and Kate Berlant. She weaves references to the pandemic without derailing her mischievous mind and defuses the ridiculousness of playing for cars right away. I have been doing comedy for many years, she says, and I finally realized that my fan base was Kias. Then after a few honking and laughing, she turns to the audience and says with a straight face: This car knows what I’m talking about.
