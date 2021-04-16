Four specials take outdoor comedy in unexpected directions

Laughter does not echo the clouds. This is the first challenge of outdoor comedy. According to common wisdom, the ideal conditions for a small, dark room with an upright, low ceiling are pretty much the opposite of outdoor comedy. There was actually a history of such performances, before the pandemic, with its clean street comedy legends. But over the last year a niche has become mainstream, and now there’s a new kind of special, tried out by Chelsea Handler, Colin Quinn and others. Four other funny comedians recently got a laugh while enjoying the away special, and given the loosening of the rules for indoor performances, they could also be the last of their kind.

Vir Das, ten out of ten

Post it on YouTube

No artist has epitomized the globalization of stand-up over the past decade like Vir Das, the prolific Indian comic book currently filming a new comedy by Judd Apatow. This role could be an escape if Das hadn’t already broken up. With six promotions and nearly 8 million Twitter Followers, Das is a huge star, but not yet in America. But his sane and charismatic comic style seems perfectly suited to cross cultures. In videos shot in a forest in southwest India, he has posted joke pieces every month this year (he took a hiatus in April for filming). Each tackles a fleshy subject large enough to interest the whole world (religion, freedom of expression, relations between East and West).

He’s quick to tie together different cultures, making connections, for example, between supporters of Trump, Brexit, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But this sprawling ambition does not lead him to make the mistake of avoiding specificity. His comedy is filled with references to Indian culture that I didn’t understand, but he manages to quickly explain or provide enough context for me to enjoy the joke.