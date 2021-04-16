Representative Jaime Herrera Beutlers’ fundraising increases after Trump impeachment vote





U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, right, chats with County Public Health Officer Dr Alan Melnick during an April 5, 2021 visit to Clark County. The visit was one of his first public appearances since former President Donald Trump’s impeachment vote.

Despite a Conservative attack, U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler significantly outperformed her Republican political opponents in the first fundraiser and has already amassed a sizable war chest in the weeks following her vote to impeach the President of ‘so Donald Trump.

Donors gave Herrera Beutler $ 744,754 in the first three months of 2021, according to federal documents released Thursday. The numbers easily eclipse her own fundraising records.

The outpouring coincides with the hour of Herrera Beutlers in the national spotlight. The Battle Ground Republican broke party ranks Jan. 13 to impeach the former president for his role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Then, in February, she offered to testify in the senate impeachment trial.

His actions have divided Republicans in his district, which touches seven counties in the state’s southwest. Herrera Beutlers actions also led three Trump supporters to challenge her, but also rallied moderate Republican donors to her defense.

Sometimes Jaimes’ approach to his work generates heat from staunch supporters on both sides, campaign spokesperson Parker Truax said in a statement. But in the long run, we always find that he wins us more support than he loses,

Heidi St. John, Christian author and public speaker, appeared to be the challenger with the best fundraising quarter. Deposits show she raised $ 130,877 from over 100 donors.

Joe Kent, a former CIA employee and Army Special Forces veteran, raised $ 269,376. While that would be better for Herrera Beutler in a typical year, about $ 205,000 is in loans from Kent himself, according to the documents filed.

Wadi Yakhour, a former US Selective Service staff member, received $ 34,558. Yakhour also gave himself $ 25,000, according to the documents. Don Benton, former Yakhours boss in the federal government and himself a former state senator with a long reputation, donated $ 300.

In February, Kent and Yakhour told the OPB that they had announced early to give each other enough time to strengthen their support. All three candidates said they would support the Republican who posed the best challenge for Herrera Beutler.

Herrera Beutler won her first term in 2010. Over the past two election cycles, she has faced her toughest challenge in years from Carolyn Long, a Democrat.

In April, Herrera Beutler visited a mass vaccination site in Vancouver, the largest city in her district, but threw cold water on any speculation that she was in campaign mode.

I know the people who elected me to do this job expect me to do it and not spend all of my time campaigning, she said.

Two Democrats have also announced their nominations already in this cycle, but neither has made much of a fundraising noise, according to the filings. Brent Hennrich raised $ 1,778 and Lucy Lauser raised $ 254.19.

While Herrera Beutlers’ challengers appear to be the strongest on the wing supporting Trump, recent elections suggest she is more popular than the former president. She won her election by 13 points, while Trump won the district by three.

