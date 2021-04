Global new coronavirus cases nearly doubled in two months

This is approaching the highest infection rate we’ve seen so far during the pandemic, he said. Some countries that previously avoided widespread transmission of covid-19 are now experiencing a sharp rise in infections. The number of cases has increased in almost all regions, with larger outbreaks affecting Brazil, India, Poland, Turkey and some other countries. In the seven days ending April 11, global cases were up 11 percent from the previous week, according to the WHO. The story continues under the ad Some of those infections were due to the spread of new variants, while other flare-ups came when pandemic fatigue set in and authorities decided to ease restrictions. The spike in cases comes as vaccine deployments continue around the world, with some countries hoping to stem the vaccine surge and others facing severe vaccine shortages that could make such efforts impossible. Indian officials said Thursday more than 200,000 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours alone. The government has ordered the establishment of temporary hospitals in hotels and banquet halls to deal with a surge of cases. In Mumbai, the authorities implemented a strict set of temporary rules most businesses closed this week. The number of cases in India is significantly higher than it was during the country’s last devastating wave in September. Many measures were relaxed last year as cases began to decline. But cases started to rise steadily earlier this year and the latest levels of cases are wreaking havoc on the country’s health system. The story continues under the ad Home to 1.4 billion people, India is a crucial global vaccine supplier, but health workers in parts of the country say they now face a shortage at home. To date, more than 110 million doses have been administered in the country. In Brazil, where more than 13.7 million cases have been confirmed since last year, doctors request for supplies this week, as they faced a shortage of sedatives essential to the intubation process of critically ill patients. The story continues under the ad Turkey confirmed the record number of single-day cases this week, with the number of new cases confirmed in a 24-hour period exceeding 60,000. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday announced new partial lockdown measures that coincide with the first weeks of the holy month of Ramadan. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health of Poland told a radio show The country is on a downward trend in cases on Friday after reporting around 35,000 cases in a single day this month. The country has implemented serious restrictions last month, the closure of many businesses, including shopping malls and cinemas.

