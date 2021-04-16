Politics
The unbalanced nature of the Sino-American cold war
As Albert Einstein said: life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you need to keep moving. Right now, both superpowers would do well to heed Einstein’s very personal advice. Currently, the United States and China find their regional policies in the crucial Indo-Pacific region completely messy, as Beijing’s overly belligerent strategic policy is matched in madness with Washington’s muffled misunderstanding of the importance of geoeconomics. The first superpower to keep moving and balancing its geoeconomic and geopolitical strategies in the region will be the nation most likely to triumph in today’s burgeoning Cold War.
In my latest book, To Be Daring More Daring: The Bold Story of Political Risk, I look at the gripping story of former Chinese Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping, the most important person of the 20th century that the average Westerner has. absolutely no knowledge. Deng almost single-handedly changed the course of Chinese and world history by rationally opening up the Chinese system (after December 1978), thus laying the groundwork for Beijing’s astounding economic growth. The genius of Deng, following the chaos of Mao Zedongs’ Cultural Revolution, has been to re-harness the political legitimacy of Chinese Communist Parties traditionally referred to as the Mandate of Heaven around two forces that are both organically and indelibly one long-standing part of China’s political culture: Capitalism and Nationalism.
But Deng, even as he annexed Hong Kong and Macao, has advanced his agenda in a typically cautious and understated manner. He understood that foreign and domestic policy is a question of limits and that China’s overall foreign policy strategy must be indelibly linked to its specific national circumstances. For Deng, this meant that, as China took off albeit from a very low economic base, Beijing’s foreign policy had to be characterized by caution, almost quietism. Nothing could be allowed to impede economic growth, which Deng knew would finally bring China back to the top of the world’s great powers within a generation.
Suffice it to say that this doctrine of geopolitical quietism was ruinously overthrown by President Xi Jinping, who instead tried (communist style) to rush history. Advocating China’s resilient rebound after the coronavirus pandemic it sparked around the world, Xi has become increasingly triumphant in his public statements, even as he appeared to take on the region as a whole both Indo-Pacific.
The long list of aggressive movements in China has surprisingly grown: the brutal repression of Uyghurs in its western province of Xinjiang; the repression of the Hong Kong democratic movement; the relentless race for position in the South China Sea; Australia’s economic intimidation; the armed conflict with India over Chinese territorial expansion in the Himalayas; and the constant overflights and increased general pressure on Taiwan. Warning of the wind as well as Deng’s astute geostrategic policies, Xi made it clear that China intends to set the tone for the entire Indo-Pacific, not at a future date, but now. .
Because of Xis’ insanity, ties between the United States and India are now better than they have ever been, as is the case with the US-Vietnam relationship. Japan and Australia, longtime allies, are calling for strengthening their already highly integrated strategic partnerships with America. The states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also want to get closer to the United States. As a result of all this, America finds itself in a very favorable geostrategic position in the Indo-Pacific, not because of particularly brilliant Kissingerian diplomatic movements on its part, but simply because it is the recipient of Xis a strategically disastrous impatience.
Neither the United States nor China has attractive and holistic ground that will definitely win the Indo-Pacific nations to their side.
Dr John C. Hulsman
But never underestimate the vexing ability of the Americas to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. At present, in the two US political parties of protectionist withdrawal from the world (and here, if at all, the Democrats of Joe Bidens are even worse than the Republicans), America, for the first time of its history, ends up with not one but two protectionist parties. , even as the two fled the mantle of fiscal responsibility.
These are the political reasons why the United States is, in turn, committing a gigantic geoeconomic blunder, shutting itself down permanently economically from the Indo-Pacific, the future most important economic region in the world. This is embodied in the fact that both sides are calamitously committing an act of geo-economic self-harm by rejecting the comprehensive and progressive pro-Western trade agreement of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. At the same time, China continues (currently under the guise of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade agreement) to further integrate economically into the region.
From a regional perspective, the unbalanced nature of what the two superpowers provide is clear: Most people in the region want shelter under the U.S. security blanket, while also wanting to strengthen their burgeoning commercial ties. with China. Right now, given their respective follies, neither the United States nor China has attractive and holistic ground that will definitely win the Indo-Pacific nations to their side. No matter which great power manages to balance its geopolitical and geoeconomic strategies so that China is seen as a non-threatening regional neighbor and the United States is seen as a viable business alternative, will win the brewing superpower competition that defines our new age. It’s that simple.
- Dr. John C. Hulsman is President and Managing Partner of John C. Hulsman Enterprises, a leading global political risk consultancy. He is also a senior columnist for City AM, the City of London newspaper. He can be contacted via chartwellspeakers.com.
