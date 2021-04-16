Asian democracies take a stand





A little over 35 years ago, most countries in East Asia were undemocratic. Then a wave of change struck in the late 1980s and 1990s. The Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia rejected authoritarian rulers. Myanmar has experienced a partial revolution against military rule. Even in democratic Japan, a long-ruling party has fallen from power. Decades later, these transitions are bearing fruit. In recent weeks, several Asian democracies have abandoned their reluctance to speak out for democracy and human rights in neighboring countries, marking a new level of political maturity and progress for the region. The loudest was South Korea under President Moon Jae-in, a former human rights lawyer. He condemned the February 1 coup in Myanmar and banned military exports to the country. In addition, the South Korean legislature has called for an immediate suspension of the use of violence against innocent protesters. The Taiwanese parliament also condemned the violence and called on the junta to restore democracy despite significant Taiwanese investments in Myanmar. Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has taken a similar stance and called for an emergency meeting of the Association of 10 Southeast Asian Nations, which includes Myanmar. Japan has aligned itself with these other democracies in criticizing the leaders of Myanmars. But its boldest move has been to stand up to Beijing on two issues: China, the rise in military threats against Taiwan and, to a lesser extent, the massive incarceration of its Uyghur Muslim minority population in Xinjiang. In March, Japan joined the United States in an explicit statement on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The last time Japan agreed with the United States in a statement on Taiwan was in 1969. During a summit with President Joe Biden today, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide said he wanted to demonstrate the leadership of Japan and the United States in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Get the surveillance stories you care about delivered to your inbox. One of the reasons these Asian democracies feel emboldened is that China has stepped up its support for authoritarian regimes, exerting economic influence with the aim of becoming the dominant power in the region. Another reason is that many of their own people want to lead by example. Taiwan, for example, has relied on the democratic spirit of its citizens to quickly suppress the coronavirus, unlike the abusive and undemocratic methods in China. Democracy in Asia continues to face strong headwinds. The Philippines, for example, slipped back after the 1986 People’s Power Revolution. But the undercurrents of the democratic wave of decades ago are still strong. Nations that taste freedom want to help others savor it.

