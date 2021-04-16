Oath Keeper is the first suspect to plead guilty in the Capitol riot





WASHINGTON (AP) Far-right militia member Oath Keepers and heavy metal guitarist on Friday became the first accused to plead guilty to federal charges related to the U.S. Capitol uprising.

Jon Ryan Schaffer, the leader of the Iced Earth group, has agreed to cooperate with investigators in hopes of securing a lighter sentence, and the Justice Department will consider placing Schaffer in the federal witness safety program, a said U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta.

This indicates that federal prosecutors see him as a valuable cooperator as they continue to investigate militias and other extremists involved in the Jan.6 uprising as Congress meets to certify President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

Schaffer, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been accused of storming the Capitol and spraying police officers with bear spray. He pleaded guilty in a deal with Washington federal court prosecutors to two counts: obstructing formal proceedings and entering and staying in a restricted building with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

An email requesting comment was sent to a Schaffer lawyer.

Schaffer, of Columbus, Indiana, wore a tactical vest and baseball cap marked Oath Keepers Lifetime Member on Jan.6 and acknowledged in his plea agreement that he was a founding life member of the extremist group, said the prosecutors.

The 53-year-old has not been charged in the case involving members and associates of Oath Keepers, who are accused of conspiring with each other to block certification of the vote. The case is the largest and most serious brought by prosecutors so far in the attack.

Authorities say the defendants came to Washington ready for the violence and intend to stop certification. Many came dressed for battle on January 6 with tactical vests and helmets, and some discussed setting up a rapid reaction force out of town in case they needed weapons, prosecutors said.

In his deal with prosecutors, Schaffer admitted to being one of the first people to make their way into the Capitol after mobs opened a set of doors guarded by Capitol Police. Schaffer was sprayed in his face with a chemical irritant that overwhelmed deployed officers and left the Capitol while holding bear spray, authorities said.

Schaffer voiced various conspiracy theories, once telling a German news channel that a dark criminal enterprise is trying to rule the world on a Communist agenda and that he and others are ready to fight, with violence.

In court documents, the FBI said Schaffer had long held extreme right-wing extremist views and had previously called the federal government a criminal enterprise.

He surrendered to the FBI weeks after the riot, after his photo was featured on an FBI poster asking the public for help in identifying the rioters.

More than 370 people face federal charges in the deadly insurgency, which has sent lawmakers underground and delayed certification of Bidens’ victory. The Justice Department said it was participating in separate plea negotiations with other defendants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

