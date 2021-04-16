Rahul criticizes Modi governments’ COVID-19 strategy





After imposing a lockdown on Tughlaqi, the Center is now relying on divine intervention to fight the virus, he says

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, criticized the Narendra Modi government’s strategy on Friday and claimed that after imposing a lockdown on Tughlaqi, he is now banking on divine intervention to fight COVID-19. Mr. Gandhi, who was scheduled to speak at a second wave press conference, canceled it, however. Party insiders say it could do so along with other top leaders after a virtual Congressional Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday. Central Government’s COVID-19 Strategy – Step 1 – Impose Tughlaqi Lockdown, Step 2 – Ring the Bells, Step 3 – Sing praises to the Lord, Mr Gandhi tweeted. On Instagram, he also shared a video clip of his comment from a virtual press conference last year on April 16 on how the lockdown will only allow authorities to beef up medical facilities, but the virus will return. Mr Gandhi has juxtaposed a video of a news clip of hospital facilities swamped with new cases of COVID-19, in a bid to show that very little has been done in the past year. Badly managed situation Congress criticized the Modi government’s handling of the pandemic and party leader Sonia Gandhi, in a recent meeting with chief ministers of Congress-led states, accused the Center of mismanagement. The Modi government mismanaged the vaccine export situation and allowed a shortage to develop in India. Mass rallies for elections and religious events have accelerated COVID for which we are all responsible to some extent. We must accept this responsibility and keep the nation’s interest ahead of our own, Ms. Gandhi told her party colleagues at the April 10 virtual meeting.

